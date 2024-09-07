Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super League Kerala Kicks Off With Forca Kochi vs Malappuram FC

    Kerala football is all set for a festive season with the inaugural Super League Kerala. The league promises new hope and excitement for football enthusiasts in the state.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    The inaugural Super League Kerala kicks off today (September 7). Forca Kochi FC will face Malappuram FC in the opening fixture. The first season will begin with an opening ceremony featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and drummer Sivamani. The match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium (Kaloor) in Kochi at 7.30 pm.

    This is a festive season for Kerala football. Six teams of equal strength, foreign coaches for all teams, players from Brazil and Spain, and the giants of Indian football. John Gregory, the English tactician, who guided Chennaiyin FC to their second Indian Super League title in 2018, is the head coach of  Malappuram FC. Former India defender Anas Edathodika is the captain of MFC.

    Forca Kochi, will play under the guidance of head coach Mario Lemos and his assistant Jo Paul Ancheri. Joe Paul is one of the most decorated footballers to have come out of Kerala and the versatile midfielder has played 41 matches of India. India's former goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, who donned the famous yellow jersey of ISL side Kerala Blasters in 2017-18 season, will captain the Kochi-based outfit.

    The organizers are bringing in a galaxy of stars to mark the beginning of the first season. Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, drummer Sivamani and musician Stephen Devassy will add to the excitement and glamour of the opening ceremony.

