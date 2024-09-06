Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala netted for La Albiceleste to take all three points and extend their winning run to 12 games across all competitions. 

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    Despite the absence of star player Lionel Messi through injury, Argentina thrashed Chile 3-0 in the World Cup qualifier at Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday night (local time). Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala netted for La Albiceleste to take all three points and extend their winning run to 12 games across all competitions. 

    Also read: World Cup winner Juan Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers

    The victory helped Lionel Scaloni's side to strengthen their hold on the top spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers table, having collected 18 points from seven games, five clear of second-placed Brazil, who will take on Venezuela on Friday night (local time). 

    Argentina were playing their first home-match since lifting a second successive Copa America trophy by beating Colombia in the final in USA on July 15. Scaloni's men started brightly as Alvarez blasted over from close range, before Rodrygo tested Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Aria after combining with Lautaro Martinez.   

    Chile almost took the lead against the run of play when Matias Catalan got on the end of a brilliant diagonal ball from right-back Mauricio Isla, but the defender's leaping header was denied by the woodwork. 

    Argentina broke the deadlock with a brilliant team move in the 48th-minute. Nicolas Otamendi played the ball to Rodrygo on the right, the Atletico Madrid man picked up the run of this club teammate Alvarez, the 24-year-old's cut-back found Mac Allister after Martinez's dummy and the Liverpool midfielder slotted home from 12 yards. 

    The hosts doubled the lead six minutes from time courtesy of a stunning strike from Alvarez. The former Manchester City striker's left-footed strike from outside the box struck the inside the of the crossbar and went in. Chile registered their first shot on target through Carlos Palacios before Dybala put the icing on the cake with Argentina's third of the night. The substitute found the back of the net with a brilliant left-footed strike in the injury time. 

    Also read: UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

