UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona

Manchester City were held to a goalless draw in front of their own supporters by Inter Milan at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (local time). Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Paris Saint-Germain needed a late goal to get the better of tournament debutants Girona at Parc des Princes. Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-0 victory over Belgium side Club Brugge.

In a re-match of the 2023 final, Manchester City were never at their most fluent best, not helped by an injury to Kevin de Bruyne that forced him off at half-time. Pep Guardiola's men dominated the stats, having 60% possession and recording 22 shots, with five of them on target, but lacked sharpness in the final third.

Manchester City's first meaningful attack came mid-way through the second half, when Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan combined inside the box to set up Phil Foden, but the 24-year-old's effort from 12 yards out comfortably saved by the visiting goalkeeper Yan Sommer.

Two minutes from time, Josko Gvardiol delivered a perfect cross from the left to find Gundogan in front of goal, but the midfielder's free-header went straight to Sommer. Three minutes into the injury time, Gundogan was involved yet again, this time getting on the end of Jeremy Doku's cross from the right, but the Turkish footballer's diving header went over the bar.

PSG 1-0 Girona

PSG dominated the proceedings in Paris, attempting 26 shoots, with five of them on target, compared to just one shot on target by Girona. However, the visitors displayed solid defensive game plan to keep the score 0-0 for 90 minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken in the first minute of injury time courtesy of an own goal by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. PSG left-back Nuno Mendes drilled a low effort at Gazzaniga from a tight angle, but the keeper made a major error and left the ball sneak through his hands.

Club Brugge 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-0 victory away to Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium thanks to late goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Serhou Guirassy. It took 76 minutes for the Bundesliga outfit to break the deadlock as Bynoe-Gittens cut inside from the left and his shot deflected off couple of defenders before going into the back of the net.

Bynoe-Gittens scored his second of the night ten minutes later. Once again, the 20-year-old cut inside from the left got the better of defenders with couple of stepovers, before drilling in from inside the box.

Three minutes into the injury time, Dortmund substitute Guirassy was brought down inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot. The Guinea striker stepped up and put the ball inside the net to seal three points for the visitors.

