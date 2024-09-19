Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona

    Paris Saint-Germain needed a late goal to get the better of tournament debutants Girona at Parc des Princes. Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-0 victory over Belgium side Club Brugge. 

    football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Manchester City were held to a goalless draw in front of their own supporters by Inter Milan at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (local time). Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Paris Saint-Germain needed a late goal to get the better of tournament debutants Girona at Parc des Princes. Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-0 victory over Belgium side Club Brugge. 

    Also read: KBFC vs PFC: Rahul KP's reckless tackle on Luka Majcen sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Best performance?! 🌟#UCL pic.twitter.com/QQ0tzNs1Tx

    — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2024

    In a re-match of the 2023 final, Manchester City were never at their most fluent best, not helped by an injury to Kevin de Bruyne that forced him off at half-time. Pep Guardiola's men dominated the stats, having 60% possession and recording 22 shots, with five of them on target, but lacked sharpness in the final third.

    Manchester City's first meaningful attack came mid-way through the second half, when Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan combined inside the box to set up Phil Foden, but the 24-year-old's effort from 12 yards out comfortably saved by the visiting goalkeeper Yan Sommer. 

    Two minutes from time, Josko Gvardiol delivered a perfect cross from the left to find Gundogan in front of goal, but the midfielder's free-header went straight to Sommer. Three minutes into the injury time, Gundogan was involved yet again, this time getting on the end of Jeremy Doku's cross from the right, but the Turkish footballer's diving header went over the bar. 

    PSG 1-0 Girona

    PSG dominated the proceedings in Paris, attempting 26 shoots, with five of them on target, compared to just one shot on target by Girona. However, the visitors displayed solid defensive game plan to keep the score 0-0 for 90 minutes. 

    The deadlock was finally broken in the first minute of injury time courtesy of an own goal by goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. PSG left-back Nuno Mendes drilled a low effort at Gazzaniga from a tight angle, but the keeper made a major error and left the ball sneak through his hands. 

    Club Brugge 0-3 Borussia Dortmund 

    Borussia Dortmund secured a 3-0 victory away to Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium thanks to late goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Serhou Guirassy. It took 76 minutes for the Bundesliga outfit to break the deadlock as Bynoe-Gittens cut inside from the left and his shot deflected off couple of defenders before going into the back of the net. 

    Bynoe-Gittens scored his second of the night ten minutes later. Once again, the 20-year-old cut inside from the left got the better of defenders with couple of stepovers, before drilling in from inside the box. 

    Three minutes into the injury time, Dortmund substitute Guirassy was brought down inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot. The Guinea striker stepped up and put the ball inside the net to seal three points for the visitors. 

    Also read:  Fermin Lopez back in group training ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener against AS Monaco

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Fermin Lopez back in group training ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener against AS Monaco scr

    Fermin Lopez back in group training ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener against AS Monaco

    football FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    football Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong returns to group training ahead of Champions League opener scr

    Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong returns to group training ahead of Champions League opener

    football Rahul KP's Dangerous Foul On Punjab FC Player Sparks Outrage - Video scr

    KBFC vs PFC: Rahul KP's reckless tackle on Luka Majcen sparks outrage (WATCH)

    football Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks scr

    Dani Olmo injury: Barcelona midfielder ruled out for 5 weeks

    Recent Stories

    Achieve Bright, Glowing Skin: Tips for using raw turmeric effectively NTI

    Achieve Bright, Glowing Skin: Tips for using raw turmeric effectively

    Weve all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

    We've all learned to survive with very little during the lockdown," says Barkha Bisht

    After rainwater leakage, now plant grows on Taj Mahal's dome, raises concerns over monument's maintenance anr

    After rainwater leakage, now plant grows on Taj Mahal's dome, raises concerns over monument's maintenance

    One Nation One Election is Impossible in Democracy says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'One Nation One Election is Impossible in Democracy': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of using animal fat in Tirupati Laddoo, Opposition denies allegations AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP of using animal fat in Tirupati Laddoo, Oppn reacts

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon