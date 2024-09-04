South Korea vs Palestine: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The two nations are competing in Group B alongside, Iraq, Jordan and Oman. South Korea finished on top of Group C in the previous round, while Palestine, secured second place in Group I.  

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    South Korea will kick off their third round of FIFA World Cup qualifying when they play host to Palestine at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday. The two nations are competing in Group B alongside, Iraq, Jordan and Oman. Taegeuk Warriors finished on top of Group C in the previous round, while Lions of Canaan, secured second place in Group I.  

    South Korea, under the stewardship of Jurgen Klinsmann, reached the semifinals of AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, but decided to part ways with the legendary German tactician immediately after the continental tournament. Hong Myong-Bo was eventually hired five months after Klinsmann's departure. The new boss will be preparing for his first game in charge when Taegeuk Warriors take on Palestine. 

    After losing 2-0 to Jordan in the last four stage of the AFC Asian Cup, South Korea recorded three wins and one draw from their final four second round World Cup qualifying games. In June, Taegeuk Warriors thrashed Singapore 7-0 and edged past China 1-0 to finish with 16 points to their name from six Group C matches. 

    Palestine, on the other hand, reached the round of 16 stage of AFC Asian Cup, where they were beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Qatar. Lions of Canaan then went on to secure a 6-0 aggregate victory over Bangladesh (home & away) in the World Cup qualifiers. Despite losing 5-0 to Australia in their final Group C match in June, Palestine progressed to the third round, having collected eight points from six games. 

    Probable Lineups

    South Korea probable starting lineup: Jo, Moon-hwan Kim, Kim Min-Jae, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Paik, Jae-sung Lee, Kang-in Lee, Son, Hee-Chan Hwang, 

    Palestine probable starting lineup: Hamada, Battat, Termanini, Mahajna, Khalil, Kharoub, Rashid, Warda, Qumbor, Dabbagh, Qunbur

    South Korea vs Palestine Schedule and Fixture 

    The FIIFA World Cup Qualifying fixture between South Korea and Palestine will take place at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday at 4:30 PM IST. 

    South Korea vs Palestine Live Streaming Details

    The live streaming of the World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in South Korea can watch the match on Coupang Play, TV Chosun. Those in Palestine can catch the live action via beIN Sports network, TOD and Palestine Sport. 

