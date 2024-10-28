El Clasico: Real Madrid's Vinicius condemns racist abuse targeted at Barcelona stars, says 'punish the guilty'

Real Madrid and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior have issued strong statements condemning the racist abuse targeted at Barcelona players during the latest El Clasico match held at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Real Madrid and Brazilian star Vinicius Junior have issued strong statements condemning the racist abuse targeted at Barcelona players during the latest El Clasico match held at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. During the match, Barcelona players Lamine Yamal, Ansu Fati, and Raphinha were subjected to racist slurs from a section of Real Madrid supporters, sparking widespread outrage.

Vinicius, who himself has been the victim of similar abuse at various La Liga venues, took to social media to support his Barcelona counterparts and urge action against those responsible.

Also read: LaLiga 2024-25: Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico clash, end Los Blancos' 42-game unbeaten run

"It's regrettable what happened yesterday at the Bernabeu with racist insults. There is no place for these criminals in our society. All my support to Lamine, Ansu and Raphinha. I know that Madrid and the police will do things to identify and punish the guilty!!," said Vinicius Junior in a post on X on Sunday.

Real Madrid also swiftly condemned the behaviour in an official statement, expressing regret for the actions of 'a few fans'. 

"Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium," said the Spanish giants in an official communication released on Sunday.

"Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken," the Los Blancos added.

In the match on Saturday, Real Madrid's impressive 42-game unbeaten run in LaLiga came to a crashing halt as Barcelona secured a resounding 4-0 victory. The game witnessed Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski score a brace, while the other two goal scorers included Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The win propelled Barcelona six points clear of Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings, with Hansi Flick’s side firmly in control as they eye the title.

