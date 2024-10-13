Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Portugal beat Poland 3-1

First-half efforts from Bernanrdo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jan Bednarek's late own goal helped Portugal secure their third successive win in the Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was yet again on target as Portugal defeated Poland 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League at National Stadium Warsaw on Saturday (local time). The 39-year-old striker has now scored in three successive games in the competition.

Portugal nearly took the lead inside the opening ten minutes when Ronaldo hit the crossbar from close range. Couple of minutes later, Bruno Fernandes tested Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski from just outside the box.

Portugal deservedly drew the first blood through Bernanrdo Silva's 26th-minute strike. Ruben Neves played a nice little overhead ball to pick the forward run of Fernandes and the Manchester United playmaker headed it back to the path of Silva to volley home from well inside the area.

The visitors doubled their lead ten minutes later when Rafael Leao's shot struck the woodwork and fell into the path of Ronaldo, who slotted home into an empty net. It was his 133rd international goal.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead, the visitors didn't take their foot off the pedal in the second half. Fernandes was denied from close range by Skorupski, while Pedro Neto forced a brilliant low save from the 33-year-old.

Nevertheless, the Poland pulled one back through Piotr Zielinski 12 minutes from time. The Napoli attacker played a nice little give-and-go to enter the area, before smashing home past Diogo Costa and into the back of the net.

Portugal restored their two goal cushion two minutes from time when Jan Bednarek scored an own goal, sliding Nuno Mendes's cross into his own net. Roberto Martinez's side have won all three Group A1 matches and are sitting at the summit of the table, with nine points to their name, three clear of second-placed Croatia.

