Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury: Barcelona goalkeeper to undergo knee surgery

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon on his right knee, the club said. The German international picked up the injury during the Catalan giants' 5-1 La Liga win away to Villarreal on Sunday. The 32-year-old fell badly while trying to collect a corner kick just before the half-time and was taken off on a stretcher.

"Tests carried out on the first team player, Marc ter Stegen confirm that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee. On Monday afternoon he will undergo a surgical process and once complete a new update will be released." Barcelona said in a statement. In his attempt to collect the aerial ball, Ter Stegen landed awkwardly on his right knee, which had already undergone two surgeries in the past.

"This season the Barca captain has started every game. His appearance against Villarreal was his 289th in a Blaugrana shirt and took him past legendary Blaugrana keeper Antoni Ramallets into third place on the all-time list of appearances for goalkeepers," It further said.

Ter Stegen has joined the likes Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Gavi, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo on the sidelines. Olmo suffered a hamstring injury in Barcelona's 4-1 La Liga win away to Girona last week, while Bernal ruptured his cruciate ligament in only the second game of the season. Meanwhile on a positive note, Fermin Lopez and Frenkie De Jong have started training with the team after recovering from their respective injuries and are likely to make their return in the next week or so.

Barcelona secured their sixth successive win in the La Liga on Sunday thanks to braces from Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha either side of Pablo Torre's strike. Lewandowski drew the first blood inside the opening 20 minutes courtesy of slotting home from Pedri's through ball. The Polish striker completed his double with a brilliant overhead kick from close range ten minutes from break.

Though Ayoze Perez pulled one back for the hosts three minutes later, Barcelona netted three more goals in the second-half to complete the drubbing. Torre's 58th-minute strike from outside the box restored the two-goal cushion, before Raphinha found the back of the net twice in the final quarter.

Hansi Flick's side will welcome Getafe in the La Liga on Wednesday (local time), before making the trip to El Sadar to take on Osasuna towards the end of this month.

