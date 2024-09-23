Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I am proud of the team': Hansi Flick hails Barcelona after 5-1 La Liga win against Villarreal

    Barcelona secured a sixth successive La Liga-win and are comfortably sitting at the top of the standings, with 18 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack. Robert Lewandowski, Pablo Torre and Raphinha netted for the Catalan giants in Villarreal. 

    football 'I am proud of the team': Hansi Flick hails Barcelona after 5-1 La Liga win against Villarreal scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

    FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was full of praise of his side as they secured a comprehensive 5-1 win away to Villarreal in the La Liga on Sunday. The Catalan giants secured their sixth successive win in the Spanish top flight and are comfortably sitting at the top of the standings, with 18 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack. 

    Also read: EPL 2024-25: Jackson's brace, Palmer's stunner propel Chelsea to 3-0 victory against hapless West Ham

    Speaking to the media after the win at El Madrigal, Flick said: "We won 1-5 at Villarreal. It was a fantastic match between the two teams. Very attractive, back and forth. I congratulate my team, they did very well. Villarreal had clear chances. Pressing the opponent high up is part of our style. We have to be compact. We did very well, it is a risk but we have been successful so far in the League."

    Barcelona dominated the proceeding in Villarreal, taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes thanks to Robert Lewandowski's double. The Polish strike drew the first blood after slotting home from Pedri's through ball in the 20th-minute, and the 36 year-old completed his brace with a a superb overhead kick from close range. 

    Although Ayoz Perez pulled one back for Villarreal in the 38th-minute, Barcelona didn't take their foot off the pedal in the second-half, scoring three more goals courtesy of Pablo Torre's 58th-minute strike and Raphinha's double in the final quarter. Speaking about the team's attitude, Flick said: "I’m proud of how the team overcomes adversity. Villarreal is a team that never gives up and we have continued to look for more goals. And that’s what I want, to keep pressing where the ball is, for the 90 or 94 minutes that the match lasts."

    It was a complete performance from Flick side as they were clinical in front of goal and at the same time looked solid at the back. The German tactician has deployed a high pressing game therefore Villarreal saw three goals disallowed for off side. It's a risky tactics as the margin of error is very minimal. If the attackers time their run to perfection, Barcelona defenders could be caught off guard. 

    Barcelona suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat away to AS Monaco in their opening match of the Champions League on Thursday night (local time) and desperately needed a five star victory like this to boost the morale of the team. The Catalan giants will next play host to Getafe on Wednesday night (local time). 

    Also read: EPL 2024-25: Stones' strike salvages 2-2 draw for Man City against 10-man Arsenal; Haaland nets 100th goal

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Mohun Bagan vs North East United: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Mohun Bagan vs North East United: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football 'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta in Champions League scr

    'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 127 development projects worth Rs 765 crore in Mirzapur dmn

    Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 127 development projects worth Rs 765 crore in Mirzapur

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...' RTM

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

    India reports 1st Mpox clade 1 case: Kerala man diagnosed with strain part of WHO health emergency snt

    BREAKING | India reports 1st Mpox clade 1 case: Kerala man diagnosed with strain part of WHO health emergency

    BREAKING: Pune Airport to be renamed as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Maha govt approves proposal shk

    BREAKING: Pune Airport to be renamed as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Maha govt approves proposal

    Explosives on track: Railway staffer arrested for stealing , setting off detonators during passage of train dmn

    Explosives on track: Railway staffer arrested for stealing , setting off detonators during passage of train

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon