'I am proud of the team': Hansi Flick hails Barcelona after 5-1 La Liga win against Villarreal

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was full of praise of his side as they secured a comprehensive 5-1 win away to Villarreal in the La Liga on Sunday. The Catalan giants secured their sixth successive win in the Spanish top flight and are comfortably sitting at the top of the standings, with 18 points to their name, four clear of the chasing pack.

Speaking to the media after the win at El Madrigal, Flick said: "We won 1-5 at Villarreal. It was a fantastic match between the two teams. Very attractive, back and forth. I congratulate my team, they did very well. Villarreal had clear chances. Pressing the opponent high up is part of our style. We have to be compact. We did very well, it is a risk but we have been successful so far in the League."

Barcelona dominated the proceeding in Villarreal, taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes thanks to Robert Lewandowski's double. The Polish strike drew the first blood after slotting home from Pedri's through ball in the 20th-minute, and the 36 year-old completed his brace with a a superb overhead kick from close range.

Although Ayoz Perez pulled one back for Villarreal in the 38th-minute, Barcelona didn't take their foot off the pedal in the second-half, scoring three more goals courtesy of Pablo Torre's 58th-minute strike and Raphinha's double in the final quarter. Speaking about the team's attitude, Flick said: "I’m proud of how the team overcomes adversity. Villarreal is a team that never gives up and we have continued to look for more goals. And that’s what I want, to keep pressing where the ball is, for the 90 or 94 minutes that the match lasts."

It was a complete performance from Flick side as they were clinical in front of goal and at the same time looked solid at the back. The German tactician has deployed a high pressing game therefore Villarreal saw three goals disallowed for off side. It's a risky tactics as the margin of error is very minimal. If the attackers time their run to perfection, Barcelona defenders could be caught off guard.

Barcelona suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat away to AS Monaco in their opening match of the Champions League on Thursday night (local time) and desperately needed a five star victory like this to boost the morale of the team. The Catalan giants will next play host to Getafe on Wednesday night (local time).

