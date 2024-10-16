Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi on his future plan after scoring hat-trick against Bolivia

    Messi scored a hat-trick and provided two assists in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. This achievement tied him with Cristiano Ronaldo for most international hat-tricks, with both players now having 10.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    At 37, captain Lionel Messi continues to dazzle for Argentina. On Tuesday (local time), Messi scored a hat-trick and provided two assists in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. This achievement tied him with Cristiano Ronaldo for most international hat-tricks, with both players now having 10.

    “It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans. It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home,” Messi said after the game.

    When asked about his future and whether he’d help Argentina defend its title at the 2026 World Cup, the 37-year-old said: “I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future. I’m just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games,” 

    “It’s a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner further added.

    Argentina won by six goals to nil. Besides Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Thiago Almada scored the other goals. Argentina opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Messi, who effortlessly converted a pass from Martinez. In the 43rd minute, Martinez scored Argentina's second goal, assisted by Messi. Before the first half ended, Argentina tripled their lead. Alvarez received a long pass from Messi and made it 3-0.

    In the 69th minute, Argentina scored their fourth goal, this time by substitute Almada, who slotted home from right-back Nahuel Molina's cross. The remaining two goals were scored by Messi. In the 84th minute, the Inter Miami man ran towards the Bolivian backline and slotted home into the bottom left corner with a right-footed strike from just inside the area. .

    Two minutes later, the former Barcelona man cut inside from the right, played a nice little one-two with Nico Paz on the edge of the box, before smashing home past Viscarra into the back of the net. 

