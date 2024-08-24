Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa

    Kattimani has played for just two ISL clubs so far. He represented his home town club FC Goa in the first five editions of the tournament (2014-19), before switching to Hyderabad FC in 2019.

    Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani has reunited with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa after joining the club on a one year deal. The Gaurs confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old from Hyderabad FC on Friday. The Goan footballer has played under Marquez for three years when he was with the Nizams. 

    In 2020, the Nizams appointed Manolo Marquez as the head coach and the Spaniard guided a relatively young team to ISL title in 2022. HFC beat Kerala Blasters via penalties to lift their maiden title. Kattimani was the hero of the final at Fatorda Stadium, having made three saves in the tiebreaker to help his side prevail 3-1, after the scores were tied at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes of play. 

    Kattimani began his senior professional career with Vasco SC in 2008 before moving to Dempo SC in the subsequent season where he played for seven years. The 35-year-old has played for just two ISL clubs so far. He represented his home town club FC Goa in the first five editions of the tournament (2014-19), before switching to Hyderabad FC in 2019.

    The 35-year-old gloveman has featured in 178 club matches so far, keeping 55 clean sheets. Moreover, Kattimani has won India's premier club competitions multiple times, winning the I-League with Dempo SC in 2009-10 and 2011-12, and was crowned ISL champion with FC Goa in 2019 before lifting the trophy with HFC three years later. 

    Reflecting on his return to FC Goa, Kattimani commented, “Returning to FC Goa feels like coming back home. This Club has always been a special place for me, with its passionate fanbase and a strong footballing culture. The Club’s ambition to continue competing at the highest level aligns perfectly with my personal goals, making it the best next step for my career.

    “Reuniting with coach Manolo Marquez is also something I’m really looking forward to. Our success together at Hyderabad FC is something I cherish, and his philosophy and approach to the game resonate with me.

    “His presence here certainly played a role in my decision. Coach Asier Rey’s communication skills and training helped me to improve as a goalkeeper a lot.and I hope to continue to do the same again this year.

    “My primary objective this season is to help FC Goa compete for the top honours in every competition we play. I want to contribute to a team culture that values hard work, unity, and resilience. Personally, I aim to bring my best every day, on and off the pitch, to help the Club achieve their goals and bring joy to our fans,” he concluded.

