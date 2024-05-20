Inside Man City's wild celebrations: Players dance after clinching 4th successive EPL title (WATCH)

Manchester City secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title with a triumphant 3-1 victory over West Ham United. The Etihad Stadium erupted in celebration as players and staff sang and danced, marking their historic achievement. Watch the jubilant scenes unfold as City fans and the team revel in their record-breaking success.

Manchester City have etched their names in history once again. A resounding 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium sealed their unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, setting off jubilant celebrations.

City entered the match knowing a win would secure the title regardless of Arsenal's result against Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Any lingering nerves were quickly dispelled when Phil Foden netted a spectacular strike within two minutes, setting City on course for the championship. Foden doubled their lead in the 18th minute, with Jeremy Doku playing a pivotal role in the goal.

News of Everton taking the lead against Arsenal further eased tension at the Etihad before Arsenal equalised just as Mohamed Kudus halved West Ham's deficit with a stunning overhead kick. Rodri then secured victory with a goal just before the hour mark, solidifying City's 3-1 win and their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

As the celebrations unfold, here's a glimpse at some of the standout moments from the final day and the trophy lift:

-Manchester City fans celebrating with blue smoke flares and inflatable bananas after Rodri's goal against West Ham United.

-Pep Guardiola's exuberant celebrations after Rodri's decisive goal.

-Rodri and Phil Foden celebrating together after Rodri's goal against West Ham.

-Fans celebrating after Phil Foden's first goal.

-Rodri celebrates scoring Manchester City's third goal with Phil Foden during the match against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

