    AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1

    Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo netted for Al Nassr, while Al Rayyan pulled one back through Roger Guedes' late effort. 

    AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1
    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal as Al Nassr beat Al Rayyan 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage fixture on Monday. The hosts drew the first blood through Sadio Mane's effort on the stroke of half-time before the five-time Bannon D'or winner doubled the lead 14 minutes from time. Although Roger Guedes pulled one back for the visitors, Stefano Pioli's side held on to the slender lead and secured all three points.

    Also read: EPL 2024-25: Bournemouth beat Southampton 3-1 to go 11th

    Al Nassr could have taken the lead inside the opening four minutes as Otavio played a nice little through ball to pick up Angelo Gabriel's run, but the Brazilian's first-time effort went narrowly wide. Ronaldo, who missed the first match of ACLE because of viral infection, looked in fine touch from the beginning, coming close to scoring in the 12th-minute. 

    The Portugal legend timed his run to perfection to get on the end of Talisca's cross, but the 39-year-old's effort from close range was saved by Al Rayyan goalkeeper Paulo Victor. Ronaldo, once again got on the end of a brilliant cross, this time from Mane, but failed to keep his header on target from close range. 

    The Saudi Pro League side deservedly took the lead in the first minute of first-half injury time as Mane headed home from Sultan Al-Ghannam's pin-pint cross. It was the Senegal international's first goal of the season. 

    Ronaldo finally found the back of the net in the 76th-minute. Substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb wriggled past Al Rayyan defence before setting up Ronaldo in the right side of the penalty area, and the 39-year-old deposited the ball into the far top corner with a powerful left-footed curler. It was the former Real Madrid-man's sixth goal of the season from seven games in all competitions. 

    The Qatari outfit halved the deficit three minutes from time courtesy of Guedes. Achraf Bencharki's low cross from the left flank found Guedes at the far post and the Brazilian slotted home from close range. 

    Former Manchester City player Riyadh Mahrez scored his first goal of the season as Al Ahli of Saudi Pro League won at Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates 2-0 for the second straight win. Elsewhere, Al-Sadd of Qatar defeated Esteghlal of Iran 2-0, while Persepolis drew with Pakhatkor of Uzbekistan 1-1.

    Also read: France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement

