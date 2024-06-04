Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

Cole Palmer scored his debut goal for England from a penalty, inspiring a 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Euro 2024 warm-up match. The Chelsea forward's clinical spot-kick highlighted his impressive form, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane also made significant contributions in an encouraging win for Gareth Southgate's squad.

Cole Palmer continued his impressive Chelsea form, scoring his first England goal from a penalty to inspire a 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Monday's Euro 2024 warm-up match. Palmer, making his maiden start for the Three Lions, was clinical from the spot in the second half at St James' Park in Newcastle. The 22-year-old, in just his third appearance for England, underlined his case to make Gareth Southgate's Euro squad with another standout performance. Trent Alexander-Arnold, deployed in midfield rather than his usual right-back position, also shone, scoring England's second goal in a lively display.

Harry Kane, returning from injury as a second-half substitute, sealed the win with England's third goal in stoppage time, adding a flattering touch to an inconsistent performance from an understrength England side.

"We've got through the last few days with no big injury problems," Southgate commented after the match. "Physically, it was a good workout against a dogged and determined opponent."

After a draw with North Macedonia and losses to Brazil and Belgium in recent friendlies, England's victory raised more questions than answers for Southgate ahead of Euro 2024.

Palmer, Alexander-Arnold, and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze boosted their chances of securing spots in the squad for Germany.

"Cole linked the game well for us. Lovely for him to get his first goal," Southgate praised. "Eze played with freedom and swagger, and Trent showed his qualities with a beautiful finish."

However, Ollie Watkins, Conor Gallagher, and Jarrod Bowen may regret missing opportunities to impress.

"I'd rather we'd had good performances that caused you to think than poor performances," Southgate added optimistically. "There were lots of individual things I was really pleased with."

Southgate must cut seven players from his provisional 33-man squad by Friday's deadline, with England facing Iceland in their final warm-up match at Wembley.

Thirteen days before their Group C opener against Serbia on June 16, England started their Euros countdown with Bosnia's visit to Tyneside.

