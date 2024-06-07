Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event

Discover the complete lineup of Barcelona players competing at Euro 2024 across various national teams. See how these football stars aim to redeem a trophyless season for their clubs on the international stage.

After a season of disappointment in 2023/24, where Barcelona finished without any silverware, their players are now focused on Euro 2024, aiming for redemption on the international stage. Despite their club's setbacks, Barcelona will be well represented at the tournament, with 12 of their players donning their national colors across various teams.

Germany - Group B

Goalkeeper:

Marc-André ter Stegen

Midfielder:

İlkay Gündogan

Germany's squad includes Marc-André ter Stegen and İlkay Gündogan, who will be eager to shine on home soil after Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign. Gündogan, in particular, will play a crucial role in midfield, filling the void left by the retirement of Toni Kroos.

Spain - Group B

Midfielders:

Pedri

Fermín López

Forwards:

Ferran Torres

Lamine Yamal

Spain has called up a strong contingent of Barcelona players, including the talented midfield duo Pedri and Fermín López, along with forwards Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal. They face a tough group with Italy, Croatia, and Albania.

Denmark - Group C

Defender:

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen, fresh off a decent season with Barcelona, adds defensive solidity to Denmark's squad, bringing his experience from winning titles with Chelsea and Barcelona.

France - Group D

Defender:

Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé, known for his versatility at center-back and right-back, will be a key figure for France's defense. His ability to contribute to attacks from the right side will be crucial for Les Bleus.

Netherlands - Group D

Midfielder:

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong will be pivotal for the Netherlands in midfield, controlling the tempo of the game and influencing their performances in a tough group with France, Poland, and Austria.

Poland - Group D

Forward:

Robert Lewandowski

Poland's captain, Robert Lewandowski, remains their go-to goalscorer. Despite a challenging season in La Liga, he remains a threat in front of goal for his national team.

Portugal - Group F

Defender:

João Cancelo

Forward:

João Félix

João Cancelo has likely secured a starting position at full-back for Portugal, while João Félix, coming off a productive season with Barcelona, will look to replicate his club form on the international stage. Portugal aims to repeat their Euro 2016 success in a group that includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Hungary.

As these Barcelona stars compete at Euro 2024, they will be aiming to bring success to their respective national teams and regain confidence after a challenging club season.

