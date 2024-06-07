Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event

    Discover the complete lineup of Barcelona players competing at Euro 2024 across various national teams. See how these football stars aim to redeem a trophyless season for their clubs on the international stage.

    Football Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

    After a season of disappointment in 2023/24, where Barcelona finished without any silverware, their players are now focused on Euro 2024, aiming for redemption on the international stage. Despite their club's setbacks, Barcelona will be well represented at the tournament, with 12 of their players donning their national colors across various teams.

    Germany - Group B

    Goalkeeper:

    Marc-André ter Stegen

    Midfielder:

    İlkay Gündogan

    Germany's squad includes Marc-André ter Stegen and İlkay Gündogan, who will be eager to shine on home soil after Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign. Gündogan, in particular, will play a crucial role in midfield, filling the void left by the retirement of Toni Kroos.

    Spain - Group B

    Midfielders:

    Pedri

    Fermín López

    Forwards:

    Ferran Torres

    Lamine Yamal

    Spain has called up a strong contingent of Barcelona players, including the talented midfield duo Pedri and Fermín López, along with forwards Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal. They face a tough group with Italy, Croatia, and Albania.

    Denmark - Group C

    Defender:

    Andreas Christensen

    Andreas Christensen, fresh off a decent season with Barcelona, adds defensive solidity to Denmark's squad, bringing his experience from winning titles with Chelsea and Barcelona.

    France - Group D

    Defender:

    Jules Koundé

    Jules Koundé, known for his versatility at center-back and right-back, will be a key figure for France's defense. His ability to contribute to attacks from the right side will be crucial for Les Bleus.

    Netherlands - Group D

    Midfielder:

    Frenkie de Jong

    Frenkie de Jong will be pivotal for the Netherlands in midfield, controlling the tempo of the game and influencing their performances in a tough group with France, Poland, and Austria.

    Poland - Group D

    Forward:

    Robert Lewandowski

    Poland's captain, Robert Lewandowski, remains their go-to goalscorer. Despite a challenging season in La Liga, he remains a threat in front of goal for his national team.

    Portugal - Group F

    Defender:

    João Cancelo

    Forward:

    João Félix

    João Cancelo has likely secured a starting position at full-back for Portugal, while João Félix, coming off a productive season with Barcelona, will look to replicate his club form on the international stage. Portugal aims to repeat their Euro 2016 success in a group that includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Hungary.

    As these Barcelona stars compete at Euro 2024, they will be aiming to bring success to their respective national teams and regain confidence after a challenging club season.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 9:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report osf

    Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Football Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups osf

    Euro 2024: Cole Palmer's first England goal takes England to victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in warm-ups

    Real Madrid clinch 15th Champions League title after 2-0 win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell osf

    Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League title with win over Dortmund, Kroos gets emotional farewell (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: 7 times Bhojpuri actress took internet by storm with BOLD pictures ATG

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: 7 times Bhojpuri actress took internet by storm with BOLD pictures

    PM Modi's oath ceremony on June 9: Check time, venue, guest list and other key details gcw

    PM Modi's oath ceremony on June 9: Check time, venue, guest list and other key details

    Javier Mascherano turns 40: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the Argentine osf

    Javier Mascherano turns 40: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the Argentine

    Chandrababu Naidu's wife wealth zooms Rs 500 crore in 5 days: Report gcw

    Wealth of Chandrababu Naidu's wife zooms Rs 500 cr in 5 days: Report

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surfaces osf

    T20 WC 2024: Last time Pakistan lost a match after tie, India went on to lift coveted trophy; fun fact surface

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon