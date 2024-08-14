Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals

    Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami crashed out of 2024 Leagues Cup after taking a 2-0 lead versus Columbus Crew. The Black and Gold fought back through Christian Ramirez's 67th-minute effort and Diego Rossi's double (69' & 80'). 

    Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami lost out to Columbus Crew 3-2  in the League Cup pre-quarterfinals. The Herons' title-defence ended at Lower.com Field on Wednesday despite taking a 2-0 lead through Matias Rojas' 10th-minute opener and Diego Gomez's strike two minutes into the hour mark. 

    Columbus displayed great character to fight back from two goals down. Christian Ramirez reduced the deficit in the 67th-minute, before Diego Rossi scored the equaliser two minutes later. Rossi completed his brace ten minutes from time and it was enough to take the Black and Gold through to the quarter-finals. 

    Inter Miami capitalised on some poor defending by the home side and drew the first blood inside the opening ten minutes. Paraguayan winger Rojas headed home from ten yards out to score his fourth goal of the tournament. Apart from the opening goal, first-half was a cagey affair with both sides creating very few goal-scoring chances. 

    Six minutes into the second-half, Rojas combined with Luis Suarez to create space but the 28-year-old's strike from outside the box went over the bar. Tata Martino's side doubled the lead in the 62nd-minute when Gomez played a nice little one-two with Suarez before curling the ball past Nicholas Hagen and into the back of the net. 

    Just when it looked like the visitors were in complete control, the Crew netted twice in the following seven minutes. Ramirez headed home from Maximilian Arfsten's cross. It was the substitute's first goal for Columbus. Few minutes later, Cucho Hernandez delivered a perfect cross from the right flank for Rossi to slot home from close range. 

    With momentum on their side, the hosts completed the turn around with ten minutes remaining. Mohamed Farsi played a nice little through ball for Rossi to score his second of the night. Columbus move into the quarterfinals where they will face the winning team of the clash between Tigers and New York City FC.  

