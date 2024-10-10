Bolivia vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Both sides are heading into the match on the back of 2-1 wins last time month, with Bolivia getting the better of Chile on the road, while Colombia defeated leaders Argentina at home.

Bolivia will be aiming to extend their winning run to three games in the 2026 World Cup Qualification when they play host to Colombia at El Alto on Thursday (local time). The hosts are are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the COMNEBOL table, having collected nine points from eight games, just one point adrift of the top six. The visitors, on the other hand, are comfortably sitting at the second position, with 16 points to their name, two points away from leaders Argentina.

Also read: Saudi Arabia vs Japan: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Bolivia had an impressive September camp, having won both their games against the likes of Venezuela and Chile. After thrashing Venezuela 4-0 at home La Verde got the better of Chile thanks to goals from Carmelo Algaranaz and Miguel Terceros, either side of Eduardo Vargas' equaliser.

The historic victory away to Chile was Bolivia's first on the road in qualifying in 67 matches, since 1993, the last time they were successful in reaching World Cup finals. The team finishing seventh at the end of the campaign will reach the intercontinental playoffs, and Bolivia is currently trailing seventh-placed Paraguay only on goal-difference.

Colombia, on the other hand, have lost only one of their 28 games under Nestor Lorenzo. Los Cafeteros' lone defeat in the period came against Argentina in the Copa America final in USA earlier this year.

La Tricolor avenged that defeat by beating La Albiceleste in their last outing. It was a much needed victory as Lorenzo's side went into the high voltage contest on the back of a lacklustre 1-1 draw with Peru, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Goals from Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez, either side of Nicolas Gonzalez'e equaliser, helped Colombia secure all three points in front of their own supporters. It was their fourth win in the qualification campaign, and Colombia are unbeaten in eight outings.

Probable Lineups

Bolivia probable starting lineup: Viscarra, Medina, Haquin, Suarez, Sagredo, Robson, Matheus, E Vaca, Villamil, Miguelito, Algaranaz, Fernandez

Colombia probable starting lineup: Vargas, S Arias, Mina, Lucumi, Mojica, Rios, Lerma, J Arias, James Duran, Diaz

Bolivia vs Colombia schedule and fixture

The COMNEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier between Bolivia and Colombia will take place at El Alto on Friday at 1:30 AM IST.

Bolivia vs Colombia schedule and fixture

Football fans in Bolivia can catch the live action via FBF Play, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Inter Satelital, COTEOR and Comteco. Meanwhile, those in Colombia can watch the match on Caracol Play, Caracol TV, RCN Television, Deportes RCN and En Vivo.

Also read: 'Thank you, Rafa': Fans emotional after 'King of Clay' Nadal announces retirement; laud incredible journey

Latest Videos