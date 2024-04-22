Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute

    Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, advocates for a replay of Sunday's El Clasico match following a controversial VAR decision.

    Football Barcelona President Joan Laporta calls for El Clasico to be replayed amid VAR dispute osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 8:13 PM IST

    Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, has called for a replay of Sunday's El Clasico match due to a contentious VAR decision. In the match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, Barcelona had a potential goal by Lamine Yamal disallowed, contributing to their 3-2 defeat.

    With LaLiga lacking goal-line technology, a VAR review concluded that Andriy Lunin had successfully prevented the ball from crossing the line, despite conflicting replays. In response, Laporta has presented evidence suggesting an error in the decision-making process, advocating for the league to reconsider the match.

    Laporta stated, "If, upon reviewing these documents, the club determines an error in the judgment of the shot—which we strongly believe to be the case—we will take all necessary actions to rectify the situation, including potential legal action." He also indicated that if the goal is proven to be legitimate, Barcelona will push for a rematch, citing previous instances in European matches where VAR errors led to replay requests.

    Following this controversy, Barcelona finds themselves trailing Madrid by 11 points in the title race, with their next match against Valencia scheduled for next Monday.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 8:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona? osf

    Is Xavi Hernandez considering major U-turn over his decision to leave Barcelona?

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez confident of semifinal berth after victory against Chennaiyin FC

    Football Julian Nagelsmann commits to coaching Germany national Football team until 2026 osf

    Julian Nagelsmann to remain Germany national team's coach until atleast 2026 World Cup

    Football ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Team news, key players, head-to-head and more osf

    ISL 2023-24 Knockout 2: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC; Team news, key players, head-to-head and more

    Football ISL 2023-24: Statistical insights of top team performances ahead of the playoffs osf

    ISL 2023-24: Statistical insights of top team performances ahead of the playoffs

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini RKK

    Sonali Raut BOLD pictures: 6 times 'The Xpose' actress looked HOT in bikini

    Sports World No.1 men's doubles Rohan Bopanna conferred with Padma Shri in glittering ceremony (WATCH) osf

    World No.1 men's doubles Rohan Bopanna conferred with Padma Shri in glittering ceremony (WATCH)

    President confers Padma awards in glittering ceremony; check full list of recipients (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu confers Padma Awards 2024 in glittering ceremony; full list of 132 recipients (WATCH)

    Did you know Fawad Khan booked full restaurant for Mumtaz during her visit to Pakistan? RKK

    Did you know Fawad Khan booked full restaurant for Mumtaz during her visit to Pakistan?

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon