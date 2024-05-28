Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season (WATCH)

    Cristiano Ronaldo, the evergreen football icon, continues to shatter records. In Al-Nassr's recent match against Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo scored twice, bringing his 2023/24 domestic goal tally to 35, surpassing the previous Saudi Pro League record. This achievement also makes him the first player to be top scorer in four different leagues.

    Football Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo truly embodies the term evergreen. Approaching 40, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to set new benchmarks. His latest record-breaking achievement came during Al-Nassr's match against Al-Ittihad on Monday evening.

    A brace from the Portugal captain brought his domestic goal tally for the 2023/24 season to 35, surpassing the previous record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season. Abderrazak Hamdallah, who left Al-Nassr for Al-Ittihad, held the previous record with 34 goals in the 2018/19 season.

    In addition to breaking this record, Ronaldo has also become the first player to be the top scorer in four different leagues. Besides the Pro League, he has topped the scoring charts in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
