Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo truly embodies the term evergreen. Approaching 40, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to set new benchmarks. His latest record-breaking achievement came during Al-Nassr's match against Al-Ittihad on Monday evening.

A brace from the Portugal captain brought his domestic goal tally for the 2023/24 season to 35, surpassing the previous record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season. Abderrazak Hamdallah, who left Al-Nassr for Al-Ittihad, held the previous record with 34 goals in the 2018/19 season.

In addition to breaking this record, Ronaldo has also become the first player to be the top scorer in four different leagues. Besides the Pro League, he has topped the scoring charts in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

