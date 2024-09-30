France footballer Antoine Griezmann announces international retirement

Antoine Griezmann has played 137 games for France, scoring 44 goals and recording 38 assists. He also played an integral role as Les Bleus lifted the 2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia.

France footballer Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football. The 33-year-old forward has 137 international caps to his name and has scored 44 goals for Les Bleus. The Atletico Madrid player's biggest prize came in 2018 when he lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia.

Also read: FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers

Griezmann, who made his international debut back in March 2014, went on to become an integral part of Didier Deschamps' plans. He played in three World Cups and as many European Championships. The forward, played a pivotal role as France won only their second ever World Cup title in 2018. He scored four goals for Les Bleus in Russia, including one from the penalty spot in the 4-2 final-victory over Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium.

His selfless attitude and willingness to work his socks off made him a team man. The Atletico Madrid-man, who started his career as a striker, evolved into a playmaker, finishing his international career with 38 assists to his name.

"It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. thank you for this magnificent tricolour adventure, and see you soo," Griezmann wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The forward won the golden boot award at Euro 2016, having found the back of the net six times in front of his own supporters. Les Bleus finished runners-up after losing the final 1-0 against Portugal at Stade de France. Meanwhile, he has also won the 2021 UEFA Nations League tile. Deschamps's side defeated Spain 2-1 in the final.

Griezmann is currently playing for La Liga side Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old continues to be an integral part of Los Colchoneros, having played first eight games of the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and recording three assists so far.

Also read: La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid

Latest Videos