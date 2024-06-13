Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller left a good luck note for Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2024, warning him about the German weather and sharing his experiences at their team hotel, fostering camaraderie among international football stars.

Harry Kane, England's captain, shared a heartwarming gesture from his Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Muller, who left him a good luck note at their team hotel ahead of Euro 2024. Muller, who had recently stayed at the same hotel with the German team, left a personalised message for Kane, which included a humorous warning about the unpredictable German weather.

“Tommy left me a little note, because they were here just a couple of weeks ago,” Kane revealed. “He said the golf course is great but the weather has not been so good! It looks fantastic, the hotel is incredible and to be in Germany is a bit of a home from home.”

Kane, who recently completed his first season with Bayern Munich after moving from Tottenham last summer, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he has received in Bavaria. He noted that even the hotel staff have been friendly towards him and his England teammates.

“The reception I’ve had since I’ve been at Bayern has been incredible and ever since I’ve been in the hotel, I’ve had some of the staff come up and say hello,” Kane added. “I’m not saying they want England to win, but I think they have a little soft spot for us – now I’m here – and that’s fantastic.”

The 30-year-old striker, who is England’s all-time leading goalscorer with 63 goals in 91 caps, will make history as he leads the team into their Group C opener against Serbia at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena on Sunday. This will be Kane’s fourth major tournament as England captain, a record-breaking achievement for him.

“Being England captain and leading the boys out is probably the highest privilege I can have as a player and I’ll never take that for granted,” Kane emphasized. “That feeling is truly one of a kind. It’s an honour to do it for a fourth time. We’ve had a semi-final, a final and a quarter-final, so I’m hoping we go to the very end and go on and win.”

“We’ve had some really good moments and I’ve personally had some really good moments, but ultimately we’re here to win the Euros and that’s hopefully what we can do,” he added.

Reflecting on the team's preparation and the anticipation leading up to the tournament, Kane expressed his excitement. “There’s always excitement, especially when you get out to the host nation, settle into the hotel and see where everything is,” he said. “Hopefully it’s going to be our camp for a good four or five weeks. As the days go on, you start to get a bit of nerves, the preparation starts and you watch the first game, Germany vs Scotland and that’s when it really kicks in. But at the moment, everyone’s pretty calm and excited.”

Kane’s presence and leadership will be pivotal for England as they aim to start their Euro 2024 campaign on a strong note and pursue their first major international title since the 1966 World Cup.

