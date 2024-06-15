Euro 2024: Spain beat Croatia 3-0 - Match highlights, summary & more

Catch the highlights and summary of the Euro 2024 match between Spain and Croatia, where Spain secured a convincing 3-0 victory with goals from Álvaro Morata, Fabián Ruiz, and Dani Carvajal.

Spain started the game on the front foot, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal posing a constant threat down the right flank. Croatia gradually found their rhythm, firing a couple of shots at Unai Simón's goal and managing to frustrate their opponents. However, they failed to account for the experienced striker Álvaro Morata, who broke the offside trap to sprint down the middle and finish past Dominik Livaković. Morata's goal was set up by Fabián Ruiz, who soon made his own mark by weaving through the Croatian defense and finishing from inside the box to give Spain a 2-0 lead within minutes.

Despite the setback, Croatia pushed on and nearly pulled one back when Joško Gvardiol delivered a perfect ball across the face of the goal, but Ante Budimir couldn't tap it in. Croatia's hopes of damage limitation before half-time were dashed when Dani Carvajal slid in to finish a well-weighted cross from Yamal, making it 3-0 to Spain.

In the second half, a confident Spain played expansive football. Yamal came close to scoring a historic goal, but Livaković made an excellent save to deny the youngster. Croatia then had a near-miss as Marc Cucurella made a sensational goal-line clearance to prevent an almost certain goal from Josip Stanišić.

With just over 12 minutes remaining, Spain conceded a controversial penalty. Simón saved Bruno Petković's initial effort, and while Petković scored on the rebound, the goal was disallowed for encroachment.

Spain got the line comfortably in the end and will be now looking to recover and get back to focus for their next Euro 2024 encounter.

