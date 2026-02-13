A Guwahati court heard petitions from two accused in Zubeen Garg's death case. Siddhartha Sharma filed for discharge, while Shyamkanu Mahanta sought to refreeze bank accounts. Crucial arguments and orders are scheduled for February 16.

Court Proceedings in Guwahati

In the ongoing death case linked to singer Zubeen Garg, the Court of the District and Sessions Judge on Friday examined documents filed by the two accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma.

After the hearing, Zubeen's wife, Garima, spoke with the media and informed them that Siddharth Sharma filed a discharge petition during the last hearing, with arguments scheduled for February 16. She added that further proceedings in the matter will take place on the same day, marking a crucial development in the case. "Siddharth Sharma had filed a discharge petition on the last hearing. The argument will be held on the 16th... everything will be done on 16th," Garima said.

Petitions and Objections

Advocate Apurba Sarma told ANI, "Today, the case was fixed for hearing on the petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta. It has been heard, and an order will be passed on the 16th. Shyamkanu Mahanta filed a petition to refreeze his bank accounts. So, that has been heard, and an order will be passed on the coming 16th. Siddharth Sharma has filed three more petitions, and he is seeking all the documents, including digital copies of all the documents submitted before this court. The prosecution has objected to all of them, and the objections will be heard on February 16th, and the Court will pass an order on that day... We demand from the Government of Assam and India that a fast-track court be established that will conduct daily hearings..."

Family Demands Justice

Last month, the family of Zubeen Garg had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the constitution of a special court, expedited trial in Assam and appropriate diplomatic-legal intervention in Singapore following his death on September 19, 2025.

In the letter, the family described Garg as "not only a member of our family but a cultural voice of Assam and India's North-East", adding that his sudden passing left behind a grieving family and millions of followers seeking clarity on the circumstances of his death. Taking to her official handle, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, shared the letter, which reads, "Respected Sir, We, the family of Late Zubeen Garg, humbly place this memorandum before you with faith in the constitutional authority of your office and in the commitment of the Government of India to justice, dignity, and the rule of law. Zubeen Garg was not only a member of our family, but he was also a cultural voice of Assam and of India's North-East."

Singapore Coroner's Inquiry Findings

Garg, who died in Singapore in September last year, was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report by Lydia Lam in Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The iconic singer, 52, was at a yacht party on September 19, 2025, and initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court in the opening of the inquiry, according to the news report. At the time of the incident, he was "heavily intoxicated", and several witnesses saw him attempting to swim back to the yacht before he went limp and began floating face-down in the water, the report said. (ANI)