Marking their 20th wedding anniversary, actor Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, a place they chose because it was the favourite shrine of Zayed's mother, Zarine Khan, who passed away recently. They were accompanied by their son, sisters Simone, Farah, and Sussanne.

"On our 20 the anniversary Malaika my sisters Simone , Farah , Sussane and our very near and dear ones were blessed to be at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple my mother's favourite place to visit . We as a family wish everyone peace , prosperity and most importantly spread kindness and love . God bless you all People! Om Sai Ram #blessings #prayers #gratitude," Zayed wrote on Instagram. He also shared a few pictures of him and his family members offering prayers at the temple.

Remembering Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, breathed her last on November 7 at the age of 81. A day after the demise of Zarine, Sussanne penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering her mother as her "bestest friend, God and life." In her post, she talked about how Zarine taught her family members to live life with the epitome of grace and love.

Sussanne Khan's emotional tribute

"My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life... Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne grieved.

She also shared a heartwarming video with her mother, where the two can be seen sharing a loving embrace and exchanging affectionate kisses.

Zarine Khan was a noted model and actress.