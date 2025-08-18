Zakir Khan became the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi stand-up show at Madison Square Garden. He performed for 6,000 people, a milestone he celebrated with friends like Vikas Khanna and Kal Penn

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

The comedian, loved across India for his relatable humour and "sakth launda" persona, shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram.

Calling it a "big day", Zakir wrote about how overwhelming it felt to perform for "6,000 people with Hindi comedy." He went on to thank his friends and team for their support on what he described as a "special milestone."

Among those cheering for him were well-known names. He shared that his friend, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, and actor Kal Penn showed up to support him, something that made the night even more special.

A part of his post read, "I am still processing... Thode din baad theek se bataunga kaisa laga. Abhi ke liye samajh lo ki it was a big day, not just because of the venue or capacity, but because some of my favourite people were in the audience that day."

"@vikaskhannagroup bhai, who is opening the best restaurants in the world, called @bungalowny in New York. @kalpenn bhai, he left his rehearsal just to support me," Zakir wrote.

"Anjaan desh, paraye logon ke beech itna pyar karne wale log mil gaye, aur kya hi chahiye. Log bahut door-door se drive kar ke aaye the, bahut se log toh 2-3 ghante ki flight se bhi aaye the. Main yeh sab kabhi bhool nahi paunga. It was big for me, for comedy in India, and for our desi culture here," he added.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4s8kCuuVKE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ahead of the show, Zakir's poster lit up Times Square billboards, and he even appeared on U.S. media outlets, marking how big the moment was for Indian comedy.

His friend, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, also shared an emotional note before the performance. Calling Zakir's success a "dream come true", Khanna wrote, "God is kind to people who are kind. And this dream is coming true as the entire world watches our boy create history tonight. Though I never leave Bungalow, today, for the love & respect for this man, I'll be there in the crowd to cheer for him as he walks on the stage, making way for millions of kids to follow."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNdb49zgTZS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Zakir Khan first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand-Up" competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base both in India and abroad.