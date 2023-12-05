Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Mann Pasand' trailer: Zakir Khan's stand-up special set to release on prime video on this date

    The official trailer for Zakir Khan's latest stand-up comedy special, 'Mannpasand,' has been revealed by Prime Video. The show will be released on December 7.

    Prime Video has just unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated stand-up special titled "Mann Pasand," featuring the renowned comic artist Zakir Khan. This special show will only be available on Prime Video, and people all over the world, not just in India, can enjoy it. It's hitting screens on December 7, and "Mann Pasand" is the cool new addition to the stuff you get with your Prime membership.

    In this special set, audiences can look forward to experiencing the comedic brilliance of one of India's most beloved and witty comedians. Zakir Khan skillfully guides viewers on a journey through his unapologetically hilarious anecdotes, about friendships, relationships, and life experiences. Notably, this latest endeavor by the 'Sakht Launda'has made history, as Zakir Khan becomes the first Asian comedian to headline the iconic Royal Albert Hall auditorium with a performance entirely in Hindi.

    With the promise of an unlimited session of pure laughter, "Mann Pasand" is poised to be a delightful treat for comedy lovers, leaving them eagerly anticipating more. This groundbreaking performance at the Royal Albert Hall underscores Zakir Khan's comedic prowess and solidifies his status as a trailblazer in the world of stand-up comedy.

    Talking about his show Zakir Khan remarked, "I am immensely grateful to the audience who watch, enjoy, and support my content. The overwhelming love and appreciation I receive is what drives me to make more and more people laugh through my performance and acts,” 

    He further added, "Artists are relentless in their pursuit to reach even more people, perform in front of larger audiences, and showcase their content on a global stage, which is extremely difficult, particularly in the case of stand-up artists. But thanks to Prime Video, this arduous journey became easier and possible for me with Comicstaan and Tathastu. And I am excited that my latest special, Mann Pasand, which is fresh, funny, and relatable, will be enjoyed by audience in over 240 countries and territories."


