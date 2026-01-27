Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has reignited speculation with cryptic Instagram posts on priorities and silence, days after unfollowing RJ Mahvash, leaving fans guessing about an alleged fallout.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again sparked online discussion after sharing cryptic messages on social media, days after unfollowing RJ Mahvash on Instagram. While the two have not publicly commented on the situation, Chahal’s recent posts have added fuel to ongoing speculation about an alleged fallout.

Chahal’s Cryptic Instagram Stories Grab Attention

On Monday, Chahal shared a quote inspired by the Bhagavad Gita on his Instagram Stories that focused on priorities and intention. “It’s never about time, it is always about priority. If it is your priority, you will make time for it,” the quote read. The timing of the post immediately caught fans’ attention, with many interpreting it as a subtle reflection on his current personal situation.

Just a day earlier, the Indian leg-spinner had posted another philosophical message quoting Lord Krishna’s advice to Arjun. The quote emphasised silence over justification, suggesting that not everyone deserves an explanation. “Sometimes it’s okay to be silent, let them assume that you are wrong,” the message stated, further intensifying curiosity among netizens.

Unfollowing Each Other Sparks Fallout Rumours

Earlier this month, Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on Instagram, triggering widespread speculation about a possible rift. While the exact reason behind the move remains unclear, social media users have been actively discussing whether it signals a fallout between the two. Their online interaction—or lack of it—has since remained under close scrutiny.

Dating Speculations and Chahal’s Clarification

Rumours about Chahal and Mahvash being more than friends had been circulating ever since the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma in 2025. The duo were frequently spotted together, leading many to believe a romantic relationship might be brewing. However, both consistently maintained that they were just good friends.

Addressing the speculation earlier on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Chahal had firmly denied the rumours, stating that there was “nothing” between them. He also expressed discomfort over the harsh trolling Mahvash faced, revealing that she was unfairly labelled and subjected to nasty comments online.