Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode: AbhiRa decides to divorce Armaan. Vidhya's eye surgery requires Armaan's presence. A face-off after 7 years—what happens next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new episode: The twists and turns in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue. Currently, the show depicts Armaan proposing marriage to Geetanjali. AbhiRa overhears this and is devastated, deciding to divorce Armaan. AbhiRa also discovers Anshuman's feelings for her and tries to explain that she doesn't reciprocate. Anshuman encourages her to give love another chance.

Vidhya's condition troubles AbhiRa

Meanwhile, Vidhya's condition worsens after accidentally using expired eye drops. Kaveri panics and calls AbhiRa, who rushes Vidhya to the doctor. The doctor recommends immediate surgery to save Vidhya's eyesight. The twist arises when Vidhya makes a condition for the surgery: she insists on meeting Armaan first. AbhiRa calls Armaan and explains the situation.

What's next in the show?

Hearing this, Armaan lies to his mother and comes to meet Vidhya. Armaan and AbhiRa come face-to-face after 7 years. Seeing Armaan, AbhiRa breaks down. Kaveri confronts Armaan, questioning his return after so long. The question remains: will Armaan and AbhiRa's divorce proceed?