On Varun Dhawan's birthday, producer Nidhi Dutta penned a heartfelt note, calling him 'Our Hoshiyar' and praising his energy and warmth on the 'Border 2' set. She lauded him for making the filming process memorable and fun.

Film producer Nidhi Dutta has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to actor Varun Dhawan. Taking to Instagram, Nidhi shared a series of pictures of the 'Border 2' actor. In an ode to Varun's character as Param Veer Chakra awardee Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, in the war drama film, she wrote, "Happy Birthday To Our Hoshiyar! There are some people you work with and some that become the heart of the Journey... Varun you became the latter... from day one you brought not only your talent but your warmth, energy and unwavering spirit to Border 2 and that lifted everyone around you always!"

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Nidhi hailed Varun for carrying his character with much grace, making the process lighter, fun and memorable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Dutta (@nidhiduttaofficial) "In a film That demanded so much from all of us.. you carried it with such grace... You made the process lighter, fun and so much more memorable for me... and for that I will always be so grateful! Here's to more Stories, Laughter and only the best years ahead for you @varundvn," she added.

About Border 2

Reacting to the post, Varun also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. The film also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Birthday Wishes Pour In

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Varun Dhawan across social media platforms. Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Medhaa Rana, and others penned birthday messages for Varun.

Varun Dhawan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front for the actor, he will be next seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It will hit theatres on May 22. (ANI)