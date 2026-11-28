Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected ₹4 crore on its opening day, but is the number enough for Ayushmann Khurrana's new film? Saturday and Sunday could prove crucial for its box office journey.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened in theatres on Friday, November 27, 2026. Its first-day box office performance remained good compared to other releases. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, the romantic family drama began its theatrical run with an estimated Rs 4 crore net collection in India.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Day 1 Collection

On its very first day, the movie earned a net profit of Rs 4 crore net, through 7,251 shows. The overall occupancy rate of this movie is reported to be 11%. The biggest contributors to this movie were the states of Maharashtra, NCR, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The performance during weekend and the coming days will be important for the movie's momentum.