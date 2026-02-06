The 2002 superhit 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' is re-releasing in theatres on Valentine's Day eve. The cast, including Karan Nath, Jividha Sharma, Aruna Irani, and Johnny Lever, expressed their excitement, citing the film's timeless story and music.

The superhit film 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' is set to re-release in theatres on the Valentine's Day eve this year, starring Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma in the lead roles. In an interview with ANI, the lead cast and director of 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' expressed their happiness on the re-release of the film while highlighting the relevance of the film's story even today.

Cast and Crew Elated Over Re-release

Aruna Irani on the Film's Timeless Story

Aruna Irani, who plays a prominent role in the movie along with being a producer, feels that the film still feels relevant today despite being over two decades old. "Before releasing this film again, we all watched it and we felt that maybe this story is from today. Normally, an old film from almost 25 years ago, luckily, with us it seems that the story is from today. The songs are a super hit. So, if we get these two helps, we can cross the hurdles," said Aruna Irani.

Johnny Lever Praises 'Natural Actors'

Johnny Lever also praised the lead cast of the film, including Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma, describing them as the "natural actors" who added novelty to the film two decades ago. Lever performed a double role in the film, as a professor and a watchman. "I am very happy that we are releasing this film again. Our two heroes are very good actors. Natural actors. They were advanced. We are releasing this film for them. And they look very fresh. They made me do two roles in this film. One is as a professor. And the other is a watchman," said Johnny Lever.

Director Kiku Kohli's Anecdote

The film's director Kiku Kohli shared a funny anecdote from the making of the film, narrating how he convinced Johnny Lever for the double role in the film. "Johnny was very busy. Suddenly, I asked him to do a character. He said, 'give me 3-4 days. I don't have a date. I am in Madras'. I said, should I tell you the character? He said, 'Yes'. I told him the role. He said, 'what is this character?' then I told him that I have made the dresses and you won't believe that he joined the film."

Lead Actors Express Gratitude and Excitement

Karan Nath Feels 'Blessed'

The lead actor of 'Yeh Dil Aashiqaana', Karan Nath also expressed his happiness on the re-release of the film, saying that he "feels happy and blessed, and is grateful for the love the audience has given to the film for over 24 years" "It is a matter of luck that we are getting a chance to release our film again. So we are very happy and blessed. For over 24 years our audience gave so much love to our film. So we want to get double or triple love from our audience and as you know our songs are trending even today," said Karan Nath.

Jividha Sharma Calls it 'Unforgettable'

Jividha Sharma calls 'Yeh Dil Aashiqaana' an "unforgettable" film of her career as it provided her first break in Bollywood as a lead actress. She also believes that the film will soar to new heights as the audience is now more receptive to newcomers. 'Yeh Dil Aashiqaana' is a film that you can't forget because there was a time when newcomer films were released and people used to go to watch it. I think this time has come again. When newcomer films are released and people like it. So I think it's just like it's coming back all over again for us," said Jividha.

She continued, "My memories with Dil Aashiqaana are the most special because in my career graph or the trajectory of my career the most special film would always be Dil Aashiqaana. I got my first break as a lead, it was my first film. Aruna ji was there for me. Kukku ji was with me. When Karan was there we were launching together. We used to work hard. I don't know what all we used to do. We used to rehearse for songs. So yeah. All legends we were working in that film," concluded Jividha.

About 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa'

'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa' is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language romantic action thriller film directed by Kuku Kohli. The music of the movie was composed by Nadeem-Shravan. (ANI)