    Ye Maaya Chesave turns 13: Naga Chaitanya ignores ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he celebrates the day

    Telugu star Naga Chaitanya celebrates the 13th anniversary of Ye Maaya Chesave. This was his first collaboration with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Check out his post

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Ye Maaya Chesave, a love film starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released 13 years ago. The film was the first of many collaborations between the ex-couple and was a huge success. Chaitanya joined fans in celebrating the film's release by posting a still from the film and the poster. Samantha's appearance, however, was restricted to the poster.

    Naga Chaitanya used the hashtag '13 years of Ye Maaya Chesave' to share both posts on his Instagram Stories. The Telugu actor tweeted a shot from one of the film's songs in which he is seen dancing with backing dancers, followed by the film's poster. Chaitanya refrained from tagging the team, including Samantha.

    Telugu romantic drama Ye Maya Chesave turns 13

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu debut film Ye Maaya Chesave:
    Samantha made her debut 13 years ago with Ye Maaya Chesave. She marked her 13th year in the film industry with Team Citadel. With this film, the actress has completed 13 years in the industry and is now one of India's most sought-after actresses. 

    She took to her Instagram page to share a photo of flowers and said she felt grateful. She wrote, "The older I get... the farther I go..I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection...and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me... don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude everyday. Thank you (sic)." 

    Samantha's friends and fans penned heartfelt notes to celebrate Sam’s 13 years in the industry. The actress celebrated the special occasion with the Citadel team. She is currently shooting for Raj and DK's Citadel in Nainital. 

    About Ye Maaya Chesave: 
    Samantha was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave. The film was a blockbuster and was later made in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya with Silambarasan and Trisha.

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya became friends on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. They fell in love years later and married in 2017. Unfortunately, due to irreconcilable issues, the two split up in October 2021.

     

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
