The grand visuals of the Ramayana trailer have totally grabbed the attention of movie buffs. Fans are now wondering if SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi can match this visual magic. Here is why everyone is comparing these two massive Indian films.

Two massive Indian films are getting ready to break global box office records. These highly anticipated movies are Ramayana and Varanasi. Director Nitesh Tiwari recently dropped the new trailer for Ramayana. The grand visuals, massive sets, and top-level VFX have completely blown away movie buffs. This has started a huge debate online. Fans are now asking if SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi will actually beat this visual magic.

Indian cinema is seriously giving tough competition to Hollywood right now. Our filmmakers are matching international standards in technical quality, massive budgets, and storytelling. They want to cross local borders and reach a global audience. This is exactly why expectations are sky-high for both Ramayana and Varanasi. Makers are shooting both these big-budget films for a pure IMAX experience. Naturally, fans have already started comparing their visual grandeur.

Ramayana Trailer Grabs Eyeballs With Grand Visuals

Famous Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari is bringing our Indian mythology to the big screen. He is doing this with absolute visual perfection in Ramayana. The promotional clips had already created a lot of buzz. Now, the latest trailer is making headlines for its massive sets, intense war sequences, and brilliant VFX work.

The makers have presented Indian culture and mythology with international visual standards. This has become a hot topic among film lovers. The sheer scale of the trailer has set a brand new benchmark for the technical capacity of Indian cinema.

What Magic Will Rajamouli Create With Varanasi?

On the other side, SS Rajamouli is directing superstar Mahesh Babu in Varanasi. The global expectations for this project are simply massive. A Rajamouli film always guarantees mind-blowing visual composition, grand backdrops, and gripping storytelling.

However, the makers have not released any official visuals for Varanasi yet. Fans are super curious to see how the film will actually look on screen. After watching the grand Ramayana trailer, everyone is wondering what kind of visual universe the Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli combo will create.

The Race To Set New Global Records

Many people feel that the stunning visuals of Ramayana have put extra pressure on the Varanasi team. Indian VFX and production quality are reaching a whole new level today. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Rajamouli will deliver an even bigger visual treat in his signature style.

But honestly, it is a bit too early to call this a direct competition. We can only make a fair comparison after the Varanasi team drops their official teaser or trailer. Until then, this rivalry will just remain a hot topic of discussion among fans.

When Will Ramayana And Varanasi Release?

The makers are releasing Ramayana in two parts. According to reports, the first part will hit screens worldwide on November 5, right in time for Diwali. Meanwhile, the highly awaited Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli film Varanasi will release in theatres next year on April 7, during the Ugadi festival.

We just have to wait and watch how these two ambitious Indian films will perform in the global market. The Ramayana trailer has already raised the bar. The internet will definitely explode with more debates once the first official visuals of Varanasi come out.