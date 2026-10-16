AP BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji slams actor Imran Khan's protest role as 'counter to nation's interests.' Mumbai Police has issued a 'Leave India' notice to the actor, a US citizen, who now plans to challenge the order in the Bombay High Court.

Shaik Baji, the Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson, shared his take on the 'Leave India Notice' to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, saying that the artist's involvement in the protest "aligns with an agenda that runs counter to the nation’s interests."

While talking to ANI, Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji said, "In India, specifically in Delhi, there is an ongoing anti-government procession. Imran Khan, a Bollywood actor who holds American citizenship, has participated in it. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which operates under the Union Home Ministry, has issued a summons to him, effectively directing him to leave the country."

He continued, "Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan. While he has appeared in a couple of films, his involvement here aligns with an agenda that runs counter to the nation’s interests. We must remain alert and keep a close watch on such developments to protect our nation and our families."

'Leave India' Notice Issued, BJP Demands Deportation

On Thursday, Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Imran Khan holds an American passport.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the immediate arrest and deportation of actor Imran Khan over his participation in a protest in Mumbai, alleging violations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

Kirit Somaiya Alleges OCI Misuse

Somaiya said he had submitted evidence to the police regarding the actor's speeches during the demonstration and his earlier remarks. He also called for immediate police action, alleging that Khan had misused his OCI status by participating in what he described as an illegal political agitation.

Speaking to the media, Somaiya accused Khan of displaying what he described as “political extremism”. He alleged that the actor, whom he described as an American citizen holding an OCI card, had misused his status by participating in the protest. “The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.

Khan Detained, Plans to Challenge Notice

According to the information provided, action has been initiated against Imran Khan under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

He was detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday while he was protesting. Following his detention, the actor shared a picture of himself apparently seated inside a police van, accompanied by the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, Khan said he had come to the location as a citizen of Mumbai and was not present with any specific demands. He questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices.

Actor Imran Khan is set to move the Bombay High Court against the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to him, his legal team told ANI. According to his lawyer, the actor will challenge the notice before the High Court, with an appeal expected to be filed next week. Further details regarding the grounds of the appeal are awaited. (ANI)