Popular for her strong screen presence and the versatility of her performances, Yami Gautam made a very honest statement regarding her upcoming film Dhurandhar. She claimed that she really wished to jump into the film and that she even imagined herself doing a role originally written for a man.

Yami Gautam Wanted To Play This Role In Dhurandhar

In an exclusive conversation, Yami said that Dhurandhar brought a rare feeling to her as an actor. "The part was so intense and powerful that, for a moment, I thought, 'I wish I was a man.' However, to perform it, I would need to be a man," the actress said. Such moments, according to Yami, are rare, with an exception of Dhurandhar because of its layers in storytelling and its powerfully pronounced character arc.

''When I read his next script, I told him that it was one of those rare moments when I wished I was a guy. The script is so brilliant. It’s such an amazing world, Regardless, I don’t have that expectation. We respect that professional line. I don’t think that line should be blurred. We’re very clear about it. If he feels that somebody else is a better fit for a part that he’s writing, I would be absolutely fine with it. This understanding was there since the very beginning.'' Yami Gautam explained.

Yami on Gendered Roles in Cinema

With reference to female roles in cinemas, Yami Gautam spoke about gender dynamics of films and subtly mentioned the ongoing discourse about equal opportunity in storytelling. However, she did not sound sorry but stated that the machine has much to cover as far as producing equally weighty roles for women. She said that she expected more scripts where the gender aspect does not hold back the emotional or narrative weight attached to a character.