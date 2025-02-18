WWE : Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

Though, Triple H has largely made justified changes in the company but some of it have been seen as major mistakes.

Triple H since taking over the reins of Vince McMahon has stamped his authority over the company. He has made monumental shifts, especially in the creative field. The storylines and the matches are deeper and different than how they used to be under Vince McMahon. Though, Triple H has largely made justified changes in the company but some of it have been seen as major mistakes.

#3 Push the right names

Triple H is often accused of not pushing the right names and being rigid with his choice of talents. Despite some of them not getting any props Triple H unlike Vince McMahon has continued to back such stars. The biggest example of this is Logan Paul. Logan Paul’s push has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans questioning his longevity in WWE. The boos that he receives place doubt on Triple H’s decision of constant backing.

#2 WWE Tag Team Titles

Gone are the days when WWE tag team titles used to be a highlight championship involving deep storylines. Under Triple H, the championship has lost its reputation. It is one of the least interesting titles as the creative head has given little to no importance in that direction. We rarely nowadays see the defense of Tag Team Titles.

#1 Call it a day

Triple H has also had this knack of dragging storylines for dates beyond their effects. Under his reign, lazy storytelling has occurred which has also dragged. One of the examples is Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's rivalry. This has dragged on for months and is still going on. Fans on social media have also complained about it. The whole bloodline story has been going on since the previous Wrestle Mania.

Even the Otis and Chad Gabriel storyline was dragged before any monumental movement took place between the two superstars. Not knowing when to discontinue could be detrimental for WWE. The company is currently on new heights with its Netflix deal. But nuanced things like these can have a lasting effect on their audience.

