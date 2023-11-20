Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Unfortunately it happened’,’ says Shah Rukh Khan on Team India’s defeat

    Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan praised the Indian cricket team for how they played in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Khan wrote on X that it was an honor to see how the Indian team played throughout this tournament.

    World Cup 2023 Final Unfortunately it happened says Shah Rukh Khan on Team India defeat RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Team India played a great match against Australia but lost. A lot of celebs shared their support for Team India on social media. To cheer Team India, several celebrities attended the stadium, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shanaya Kapoor.

    Despite their outstanding performance throughout the tournament, Team India lost this match by a margin of six wickets. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was among the Bollywood celebrities who expressed their pride in Team India's World Cup 2023 trip and praised their efforts shortly after the game ended. 

    The Indian cricket team's performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was commended by Shah Rukh Khan. It was an honour to see the Indian team's performance during this tournament, Shah Rukh wrote on X.  "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honor and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation," wrote Khan.

    Other Bollywood stars like Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the World Cup loss. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian team played brilliantly throughout. 

    Abhishek Bachchan wrote that a tough defeat after a brave effort. "Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your head high and thanks for the ride. 

    Vivek Oberoi wrote that it was extremely heart-wrenching, a commendable game by Team India. Today could have been our big day, but through it all we will be our Men In Blue's biggest fans and the next Cup will be ours. Jai Hind," wrote AB

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he has written RBA

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he said

    Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend anr

    Malayalam actress Karthika Nair enters wedlock; Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, Revathi and more attend [WATCH]

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma lands in Ahmedabad with daughter Vamika to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting" SHG

    Trisha Krishnan condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist remark; director Karthik Subbaraj labels him "disgusting"

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party RKK

    Watch: Anant Ambani gives snake to Shah Rukh Khan on Isha Ambani's twins' birthday party

    Recent Stories

    Sam Altman in talks with OpenAI board likely to return as CEO soon Report gcw

    Sam Altman in talks with OpenAI board, likely to return as CEO soon: Report

    Telangana Election 2023 Independent candidate dies by suicide over online sextortion gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: Independent candidate dies by suicide over online 'sextortion'

    Bengaluru: Plastic warehouse gutted; woman makes miraculous escape vkp

    Bengaluru: Plastic warehouse gutted; woman makes miraculous escape

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he has written RBA

    After India lost World Cup 2023 final, Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post went viral; here's what he said

    Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding rkn

    Kerala: Implementation of 5 central schemes in crisis after Centre insists branding

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon