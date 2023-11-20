World Cup 2023 Final: ‘Unfortunately it happened’,’ says Shah Rukh Khan on Team India’s defeat

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan praised the Indian cricket team for how they played in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Khan wrote on X that it was an honor to see how the Indian team played throughout this tournament.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final, Team India played a great match against Australia but lost. A lot of celebs shared their support for Team India on social media. To cheer Team India, several celebrities attended the stadium, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Despite their outstanding performance throughout the tournament, Team India lost this match by a margin of six wickets. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was among the Bollywood celebrities who expressed their pride in Team India's World Cup 2023 trip and praised their efforts shortly after the game ended.

The Indian cricket team's performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 was commended by Shah Rukh Khan. It was an honour to see the Indian team's performance during this tournament, Shah Rukh wrote on X. "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honor and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation," wrote Khan.

Other Bollywood stars like Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the World Cup loss. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian team played brilliantly throughout.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote that a tough defeat after a brave effort. "Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your head high and thanks for the ride.

Vivek Oberoi wrote that it was extremely heart-wrenching, a commendable game by Team India. Today could have been our big day, but through it all we will be our Men In Blue's biggest fans and the next Cup will be ours. Jai Hind," wrote AB