World Cancer Day: Hina Khan shares her cancer battle; thanks govt for Ayushman Bharat

On 'World Cancer Day,' actress Hina Khan, who has been sharing her experience with breast cancer since her diagnosis, spoke about her fight against stage three cancer. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 4, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Actor Hina Khan, who has been sharing her breast cancer journey since her diagnosis, opened up about her battle with stage three cancer on 'World Cancer Day.' While speaking to ANI, the actress shared how important it is to get early treatment and also thanked the government's health initiatives like "Ayushman Bharat" that help people receive timely care.

Sharing how quickly she began treatment after her diagnosis, Hina said, "When I was diagnosed with cancer, my treatment started within 2-3 days. I know how important it is not to lose time. I want to thank the government's initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. I have seen it in Tata Memorial Hospital and many other hospitals. People now have the chance for timely treatment, which is very important..."

Hina first opened up about her diagnosis in June last year. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, whom she lovingly calls "Hinaholics."

Taking to Instagram, she said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character 'Komolika' in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.'

