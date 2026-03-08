Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated International Women's Day with empowering messages. Samantha honoured the women in her life, while Rashmika penned a heartfelt note on self-worth, resilience, and strength for all women.

Heartfelt warm wishes have been pouring in from across the country, celebrating the spirit of womanhood on International Women's Day. Leading the chorus of appreciation were actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna, who shared empowering messages dedicated to women everywhere.

Samantha's Tribute to the Women in Her Life

In a nod to the amazing women in her life, Samantha penned down a special note which read, "To the most incredible women I have the privilege of knowing. Women who are shaping the future we're building together, and who I learn from and grow with every single day." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) The 'Kushi' actor shared pictures with the special ladies of her life, including her mother, her friends, team members, and colleagues.

Rashmika Mandanna's Empowering Message

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna also wrote a heartwarming message for all the beautiful women out there. Highlighting that every day should belong to women, Rashmika wrote, "To the women who dream big, to the women who work extremely hard but your wins are not always celebrated, to those who quietly hold everything together, who are still figuring life out, and to the women who smile even on the days when it's hard and you just want to give up but you say to yourself this too shall pass. I see you. And I am so proud of you."

The 'Animal' actor reminded women of being capable to rise again as she added, "You are enough Exactly as you are. Your kindness, your courage, your laughter, your tears every part of you is beautiful. It's not being too much to handle or over dramatic. Your achievements are as big as anyone else's. Your decisions matter. Your opinions matter. Your feelings matter. YOU MATTER."

The actress concluded by sending her "biggest love" to all the incredible women.

About International Women's Day

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership, and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment to gender equality, safety, dignity, and empowerment. (ANI)