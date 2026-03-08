Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to Akriti Agarwal, a social media influencer from Lucknow. Here’s a look at her journey from digital fame to acting.

Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batter, has announced his engagement to Akriti Agarwal, sparking curiosity among fans about his fiancé’s background.

Akriti Agarwal was born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She later moved to Mumbai with her family during her teenage years. She pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) degree at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai.

Journey Into Social Media Fame

Akriti began her career as a social media influencer during the COVID-19 lockdown, posting dance and lip-sync videos. Her content quickly gained traction, and she now has over 3 million followers on Instagram. She also runs a YouTube channel where she shares vlogs and lifestyle content, further expanding her digital presence.

Her popularity grew after being spotted with Prithvi Shaw at several public outings. The couple has celebrated festivals together, including Ganesh Chaturthi, which drew attention from fans and media alike.

Beyond her digital fame, Akriti is stepping into mainstream entertainment. She is set to make her acting debut in the psychological thriller Trimukha, marking her transition from influencer to actress.