Artist Anupama Hoskere and actor Dipika Chikhlia lauded the Women's Reservation Bill as a modern step for empowerment. A special Parliament session is planned to take up the bill, with a proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats and reserve 33% for women.

Praise for Women's Reservation Bill as 'Smart and Efficient'

Puppetry artist Anupama Hoskere praised the women's reservation bill, calling it a "smart and efficient" step by the government that aligns with the modern values of the world. While talking to ANI, Hoskere highlighted India's historical tradition of women in leadership and governance, ultimately promoting greater balance, harmony, and prosperity. "Very happy to know about the upcoming 33% reservation for women. It is a smart and efficient move, aligning with a modern world. This is not new for India--history shows women had roles in defence and administration, even ruling kingdoms when needed. So while rooted in tradition, it is a welcome and positive step. A balance of male and female energies will only strengthen peace, harmony, and prosperity," said Hoskere.

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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that Parliament will convene a special session on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill.

'Ramayan' Actor Backs PM Modi's Initiative

Earlier, 'Ramayan' actor Dipika Chikhlia backed the Women's Reservation Bill, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative aimed at empowering women in India. "All I can say is that it is very good because, you know, actually we are 50 per cent of our population. Women are 50 per cent of the population, and I don't see really anything wrong in trying to help and support and, you know, bring them up in the society," Chikhlia told ANI.

Chiklia praised PM Modi's initiative as a step toward inclusive representation. "I think Modiji is supporting a bill like this as a, for a reservation. It's primarily because I think women also need to come out more in the open, and I think it is absolutely very necessary for women to stand up, and I think this is a complete support to womanhood," she added

Lok Sabha Seat Expansion and Delimitation on Agenda

The government is planning to bring an amendment bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543 seats. The idea is to have at least 273 seats reserved for women.

According to sources, the key agenda may include amendments to the 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the introduction of the Delimitation Commission Bill. The sources said that the Centre has planned to take the 2011 census as the basis for delimitation and seat redistribution. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. (ANI)