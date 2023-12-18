Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu marry again? Here's what the actress said

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently answered a fan's question about whether she will ever marry again. Samantha was previously married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya before they went their separate ways in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent time with her fans on Sunday (Dec 17), participating in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories and responding to their queries. Taking advantage of the situation, an Instagram user questioned her anonymously, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an unusual remark regarding her public divorce. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya before their divorce in 2021. The divorce of the Telugu stars was one of the most talked-about stories of 2021. Naga Chaitanya announced earlier this year that their divorce was finalised last year.

An excerpt from the statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us (sic)."

Although Samantha and Chaitanya have not revealed the cause for their divorce, Samantha has stated that the failing marriage, auto-immune illness known as myositis, and flop films seemed like a triple whammy. Samantha was last seen on screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, a film that failed to resonate with audiences.

She will soon be seen in the yet-to-be-announced bilingual Chennai Stories. She also has a desi version of the Prime Video series Citadel in the works, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan. The original starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.