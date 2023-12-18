Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu marry again? Here's what the actress said

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently answered a fan's question about whether she will ever marry again. Samantha was previously married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya before they went their separate ways in 2021.
     

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu marry again? Here's what the actress said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent time with her fans on Sunday (Dec 17), participating in an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Stories and responding to their queries. Taking advantage of the situation, an Instagram user questioned her anonymously, “Don’t you think about marrying again?” She said, adding a laughing emoji, “Would be a bad investment according to the statistics.” She also added the data on divorce rates in the post.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an unusual remark regarding her public divorce. The actress was married to Naga Chaitanya before their divorce in 2021. The divorce of the Telugu stars was one of the most talked-about stories of 2021. Naga Chaitanya announced earlier this year that their divorce was finalised last year. 

    Also Read: Saree elegance to gown glam: 5 Times Rashmika Mandanna stole the fashion spotlight

    Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu marry again? Here's what the actress said RBA

    An excerpt from the statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us (sic)."

    Although Samantha and Chaitanya have not revealed the cause for their divorce, Samantha has stated that the failing marriage, auto-immune illness known as myositis, and flop films seemed like a triple whammy. Samantha was last seen on screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, a film that failed to resonate with audiences.

    Also Read: Rubina Dilaik blessed with twin daughters? Here's what her trainer's viral post revealed

    She will soon be seen in the yet-to-be-announced bilingual Chennai Stories. She also has a desi version of the Prime Video series Citadel in the works, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan. The original starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 8:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan's 3rd film of the year receives standing ovation at the Censor Board screening in Dubai; read details

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives standing ovation at the Censor Board screening in Dubai

    Kajol mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications RBA

    Kajol's mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth RKK

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7 snt

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7

    Dunki Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM SHG

    'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

    Recent Stories

    kerala news live 18 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Security tightens as governor to attend program at Calicut University today

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan's 3rd film of the year receives standing ovation at the Censor Board screening in Dubai; read details

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives standing ovation at the Censor Board screening in Dubai

    Kajol mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications RBA

    Kajol's mother and veteran actress Tanuja in ICU; 80-year-old having age-related complications

    Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress SHG

    Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth RKK

    Brad Pitt turns 60: A glimpse into the Hollywood icon's staggering net worth

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon