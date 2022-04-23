Will RRR's filmmaker SS Rajamouli work with Alia Bhatt again? Here's what we know

The film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, has been a box office hit. While Ram and Jr NTR played the key parts, Alia and Ajay appeared in the film as cameos.



Following the film's release, there were allegations that Alia was dissatisfied with the length of her performance and with the film's crew. She had, however, issued a statement stating that this is not the case. Rajamouli has since spoken out about the rumours, stating that he would like to work with Alia again.

"If no speculations are flowing about your film, you have to worry about not making an impression," Rajamouli stated in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Only after the picture begins to have an effect do the rumour mongers enter and begin talking about it. Of course, this is just nonsense."

“I really, really, like Alia. I adore her a lot for her acting prowess. I really look forward to working with her again. And I'm sure that she says the same thing about me. We clicked as an actor and director. Of course, in the film, I did not have a big role for her, in a sense I did not have a lengthy role for her. But that is how the story is. It is not like we thought, okay, we will make a big role and we cut it short. No. We always knew it was a small role, but it is essential to bring these two forces together. And that's what I told her and she wholeheartedly agreed to it. We always knew that. And we are delighted to working together. And I look forward to work with her again,” the filmmaker added.

Well, seeing Alia again in an SS Rajamouli film would undoubtedly be exciting. Meanwhile, the actress is now filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which Ranveer Singh plays the male protagonist. Karan Johar is the director of the film.

