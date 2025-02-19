Wife of a 21st century prince: Byeon Woo Seok's role in his upcoming drama

Byeon Woo Seok is a well known actor who stole hearts with his drama 'lovely runner'. Now, this actor gave a glimpse into his role in the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st century prince. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

Byeon Woo Seok is a well known and famous actor who has become the heartthrob for the youth with his drama 'Lovely Runner'. He also appeared in many dramas: Dear My Friends (2016), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016), Record of Youth (2020), Strong Girl Nam-soon (2023). Byeon's fans must watch all of these as his upcoming release is ahead.

This loverboy is now all set to make his entry with another drama that is expected to take the audience by storm. The historical romance drama 'Wife of 21st Century Prince' is one of the most highly anticipated dramas in the coming times. Byeon Woo Seok is featured as the lead of this drama alongside charming actress IU. Fans are going crazy over this deadly combination on screen. The details of the film are not completely revealed yet. But the lead actor recently gave a glimpse into his role in the drama Wife of 21st Century Prince.

 Byeon Woo Seok's role in his upcoming drama:

He revealed that his role as a prince from a bygone era is an idea if the king's rule is still on Korea's rule. He finds himself transported to the 21st century as a king. This fish-out-of-water kind of scenario sets the stage for an engaging storyline. His conversations with IU, a modern woman finding ways to live her own life, are expected to be the vital part of the story. Byeon Woo Seok hinted at a complex relationship between the lead roles with the possibility of involving initial misunderstandings, making way for cultural clashes and evolving into a deeper connection.

The actor revealed the comedic elements arising from his role that attempts to adapt to contemporary lifestyles. This is a story of promising lighthearted moments alongside the romantic storyline with engaging screenplay. He expressed his excitement about exploring the different lifestyles between his role's traditional upbringing and IU's modern sensibilities. The relationship between a prince out of time and a woman of the 21st century is a fresh and engaging screenplay in the romantic comedy genre.

