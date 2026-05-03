Filmmaker Jon M. Chu opens up about his early career struggles with self-doubt, revealing he felt he didn't "deserve to be in Hollywood" despite his success. He calls 'Crazy Rich Asians' a major turning point in his creative journey.

In a candid reflection on his journey, filmmaker Jon M. Chu has revealed that despite helming major global hits, he once struggled with self-doubt about belonging in Hollywood. Speaking at Canva Create 2026's Building Worlds: From Script to Spectacle panel at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 16, the 46-year-old director opened up about the early uncertainties that shaped his creative path, as per People magazine.

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"I was discovered, and I got very lucky. And when you win the lottery, you think you actually don't know how you got there," Chu said, recalling his mindset during the breakthrough phase of his career, according to People magazine.

Early Career Pressures and Creative Process

Chu, best known for directing 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Wicked', explained that his filmmaking process begins with an emotional and imaginative connection. "And it either sparks me or not, or I have to go on some journey to find if I connect with it. Other times I'm like, 'I have to tell this story,'" he said, adding, "Because without that, I can't tell you what colours. I can't tell you what we should build for, and it doesn't mean anything to me."

Reflecting on his early years, Chu described the pressure of living up to cinematic greats while still developing his craft. "You are so conscious of ... doing it because you're not like the greats, but the greats are the ones that inspired you," he noted, adding, "You want to be like that so badly you don't have quite the language or the tools or the ability of the craftsmanship yet," as quoted by People magazine.

'Crazy Rich Asians': A Turning Point

A turning point came with 'Crazy Rich Asians', the 2018 romantic comedy that went on to earn USD 239 million worldwide on a USD 30 million budget. Despite its eventual success, Chu admitted he initially doubted his place in the industry, as per People magazine.

"When you said my list of movies, it lit up, and you said Crazy Rich Asians. That was a big point in my life. I didn't think I deserved to be in Hollywood," he said, adding, "So you actually can't win the lottery again."

He added that the project forced him to redefine his creative identity. "I had to learn how to win in a different way or how to tell my story... choosing to do something that only I could tell was a scary ... I was like, 'No one's going to see this movie,'" he said, as quoted by People magazine.

Chu revealed he even warned his team about the risks, "I'm going to make a movie. I'm going to take five years, and I'm not going to make you any money." However, their belief in him and the story helped bring the film to life. The director credited his team's faith in showcasing Asian culture and diaspora experiences for the film's universal appeal. "I knew that audience, whether you were Asian or not, would fall in love with the things that I fall in love with," he said, as per People magazine.

Future Projects: From 'Wicked' to Dr. Seuss

Following the success of 'Crazy Rich Asians', Chu directed In the Heights and the two-part Wicked adaptation, with the first instalment earning a Best Picture nomination at the 2025 Oscars. Looking ahead, Chu has signed a multi-year deal with Paramount Skydance and is attached to several high-profile projects, including a Britney Spears biopic, a live-action Hot Wheels film, and an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go!.

The animated feature, slated for a 2028 release, will mark Chu's first venture into animation. Actors Josh Gad and Ariana Grande have been linked to the project. Gad hinted at the scale of the collaboration, writing on Instagram, "Never been more excited to go places. We are dreaming up something very, very special for you." (ANI)