'Stranger Things' star Gabriella Pizzolo reveals Natalie Portman inspired her to get a psychology degree. The actor, known as Suzie Bingham, holds degrees in psychology and music, balancing her studies with filming the hit Netflix show.

Natalie Portman's Influence on Academic Choices

In a candid revelation, 'Stranger Things' actor Gabriella Pizzolo has shared that Oscar-winning star Natalie Portman played a key role in shaping her academic choices, inspiring her to pursue a degree in psychology alongside her acting career.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pizzolo, 23, best known for her role as Suzie Bingham in the hit 'Stranger Things', spoke to People magazine and revealed that she holds dual degrees in psychology and music. "I have a degree in psychology and music," she said, adding, "I remember I was looking for what to study, and I saw Natalie Portman studied psychology, and not necessarily anything in the world of drama."

"And I was like, 'That's actually really smart.' It's an alternative to drama and theatre, but you still learn a lot about people and how they interact through that," she added. Portman attended Harvard University from 1999 to 2003 while simultaneously working on the Star Wars film series, balancing academics with a demanding acting career, a path that appears to have resonated with Pizzolo.

Juggling Work and Education

The young actor also highlighted the challenges of juggling work and education. "I was filming all the time at night and then going to school during the day. And I think the best part of that is that I didn't do it from home or anything. I was on campus," she told People magazine Reflecting on her college experience, Pizzolo noted how campus life broadened her horizons beyond acting.

"I kind of got to get to know new people that I would've never known, and they kind of got to share all of that stuff with me while I was going out and doing those things," she said.

In a nod to her on-screen persona, she added humorously, "I feel like it's a very Suzie track to go to school, and be in school while everyone else is out saving the world, doing their things, demogorgons, all that."

Commitment to Acting and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Pizzolo remains committed to acting, particularly theatre. "I feel like theatre is where I am, and film and acting," she said, adding, "But I feel like psychology helps a lot of actors."

Continued Bond with 'Stranger Things' Co-stars

The actor also opened up about her continued bond with her Stranger Things co-stars after the series concluded. "I have gotten to see the people from the show, and it's been great to get to reunite and go over everything after [the show ended], and be people together who aren't on the same show anymore, but still have that connection," she shared.

She revealed that she remains especially close to Gaten Matarazzo, who played Dustin Henderson, her character's love interest. "He's doing a lot of theatre now, so it's really, really exciting to get to see," she said, adding, "He and I talk all the time." (ANI)