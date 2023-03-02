Why Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be special? Here's what Rooh Baba has to say-WATCH

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor will reprise his role of Rooh Baba but it will have a twist

Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Although the film did not fare well at the box office, Kartik's performance pleased the audience. In 2022, the actor left everyone in splits with his flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was just revealed that he would return with the third installment. Kartik took to social media today to make the official announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He shared a video of himself as Rooh Baba and teased what the viewers may expect from the flick.

Kartik posted a creepy video on Instagram. He is dressed as his character Rooh Baba in the video. He may be heard saying, "How come? Is khatam hogayi? Taaki ek baar fir se khul sake darwaaze toh band hote hai. Mera aatmao se sirf nahi karta, aatmaaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai ".

The video finishes with his evil laughter. The song Ami Je Tomar also plays in the backdrop.

Kartik shared the video and wrote, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024 #BhoolBhulaiyaa3." Have a look:

Shortly after Kartik shared the announcement, his fans went crazy over it. A fan wrote, "Omg this one made my day. So finally it's official announcement of BB3." Another fan wrote, "Sir is baar toh box office ki Diwali roo baba ke sath manayenge." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan. This family film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024. In an interview in January 2023, Bhushan Kumar verified the announcement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. "With Kartik Aaryan, we are certainly making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," he remarked.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was revealed less than a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik's debut film in the franchise, in which he replaced Akshay Kumar as the lead, was a huge success.

On The Work front

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik also has Captain India in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled next in his kitty. Hansal Mehta will helm the film.