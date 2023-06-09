Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details

    Selena Gomez recently uploaded a few photos on her Instagram handle. In these viral photos, she is enjoying an ice cream. However, fans are upset over her sweatshirt. Know details about the entire social media chaos on these photos.

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    The 30-year-old singer and Rare beauty magnate recently took to her Instagram space and shared an exciting carousel of pictures of herself eating ice cream with a friend. 

    In the viral pictures, Selena looked stylish in a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim shorts. She tied up her hair in a high ponytail. Selena finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and sneakers. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "Ice cream chillin (ice cream emoji)."

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai'

    When she shared the post, fans and followers saw Selena's sweatshirt and called her out for supporting the controversial brand. For the unversed, the luxury brand came under fire last November for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection that showed two kids posing with teddy bears wearing B**M-style bond*ge gear. The ad campaign also reportedly featured court documents from a child sexual abuse case.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    Selena Gomez fans did not sugarcoat their words when it came to slamming the singer over her seemingly supporting the controversial brand. One user wrote, "So it is safe to say you are cool with child exploitation by wearing your Balenciaga sweatshirt." A comment by a netizen read, "Advertising the Pedophile brand along w Kim K. So wrong and sad. I thought you were different." A third follower commented, "Balenciaga, who sexualizes children? Is that wat you call, kill em with kindness? (pig emoji)."

    Yet another person commented, “You who were the youngest UNICEF ambassador and who defend children so much. You should not wear BALENCIAGA (crying emoji)”. Another person commented, “I thought you were a good person but you are malicious (thumbs down emoji), do you know that this brand supports pedophilia, soooo disappointed in you (sad emoji)”.

    ALSO READ: World Food Safety Day 2023: 6 steps to assure protection of eatables

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanye West turns 46: From net worth to controversies to lovelife with Kim Kardashian and more MAH

    Kanye West turns 46: From net worth to controversies to lovelife with Kim Kardashian and more

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Are Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar charging THIS whopping amount each week? know details vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much are Anjali Arora and Awez Darbar charging for each week

    Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai' vma

    Urfi Javed's 'Jaadu' avatar sparks roast fest; netizens claim 'Rohit Kaha Hai'

    National Best Friends Day: 7 Iconic on-screen buddies that raised bar for friendship

    National Best Friends Day: 7 Iconic on-screen buddies that raised bar for friendship

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Check out ring-exchange date, venue, guest list and more ADC

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Check out ring-exchange date, venue, guest list and more

    Recent Stories

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted over classified documents case; check details AJR

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted over classified documents case; check details

    Kerala news LIVE 9 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team land in New York for Loka Kerala Sabha

    Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Nushrratt Bharucchha, Sunny Singh and others attend starry event vma

    Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani reception: Nushrratt Bharucchha, Sunny Singh and others attend starry event

    From Berries to Spinach: Prevent hair fall with these 6 incredible superfoods vma

    From Berries to Spinach: Prevent hair fall with these 6 incredible superfoods

    Unravelling Brain Tumors: A comprehensive guide to symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment RBA

    Unravelling Brain Tumors: A comprehensive guide to symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon