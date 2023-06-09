Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details

Selena Gomez recently uploaded a few photos on her Instagram handle. In these viral photos, she is enjoying an ice cream. However, fans are upset over her sweatshirt. Know details about the entire social media chaos on these photos.

The 30-year-old singer and Rare beauty magnate recently took to her Instagram space and shared an exciting carousel of pictures of herself eating ice cream with a friend.

In the viral pictures, Selena looked stylish in a grey Balenciaga sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim shorts. She tied up her hair in a high ponytail. Selena finished off her look with gold hoop earrings and sneakers. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "Ice cream chillin (ice cream emoji)."

When she shared the post, fans and followers saw Selena's sweatshirt and called her out for supporting the controversial brand. For the unversed, the luxury brand came under fire last November for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection that showed two kids posing with teddy bears wearing B**M-style bond*ge gear. The ad campaign also reportedly featured court documents from a child sexual abuse case.

Selena Gomez fans did not sugarcoat their words when it came to slamming the singer over her seemingly supporting the controversial brand. One user wrote, "So it is safe to say you are cool with child exploitation by wearing your Balenciaga sweatshirt." A comment by a netizen read, "Advertising the Pedophile brand along w Kim K. So wrong and sad. I thought you were different." A third follower commented, "Balenciaga, who sexualizes children? Is that wat you call, kill em with kindness? (pig emoji)."

Yet another person commented, “You who were the youngest UNICEF ambassador and who defend children so much. You should not wear BALENCIAGA (crying emoji)”. Another person commented, “I thought you were a good person but you are malicious (thumbs down emoji), do you know that this brand supports pedophilia, soooo disappointed in you (sad emoji)”.

