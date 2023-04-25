Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla displays curvy body in sexy blue floral print bikini

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunts her curvy body in a blue floral print bikini. Undoubtedly, her fans love her stunning body. Look at the recent photoshoot pictures of the stunning actress here.

    article_image1

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has shaken Instagram with her new bold photoshoot in which she flaunted her curvy body in a bold blue floral print bikini.

    article_image2

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla turns the tables by giving fans a dose of desire with her sensuous poses in the sexy blue floral printed bikini by flaunting her cleavage and body in the photoshoot pictures.

    article_image3

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives an intense look as she is kind of sitting on the road and displays her luscious body with cleavage and thighs in a daring dark blue floral printed bikini in this new photoshoot.

    article_image4

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla gives off sexy vibes as she gives a striking pose by flaunting her cleavage, abs, and sexy waist in a blue floral printed bikini in this picture.

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla displays her abs, body, and cleavage with a sultry pose in a dark blue floral printed bikini in the racy photoshoot.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata goes bold in a blue floral-printed bikini. She gives off sultry and desirable poses by flaunting her well-maintained hands, cleavage, abs, and thighs here.

    article_image7

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this sensual photoshoot of Namrata got released a few hours back, it became popular on social media today. Namrata Malla looks searing hot in a dark blue floral printed bikini with a pink multi-colored wrap-around skirt.

    article_image8

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sensational and drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her luscious curves in a dark blue floral printed bikini. Flaunting her cleavage and thighs, she sees sideways, giving a sultry pose.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story vma

    Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon anniversary: Glance at their intriguing love story

    Solanki Roy quitting 'Gantchara'? Know actress's reason behind taking this sudden decision ADC

    Solanki Roy quitting 'Gantchara'? Know actress's reason behind taking this sudden decision

    Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details vma

    Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details

    Sampath J Ram's suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant ADC

    Sampath J Ram’s suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka Shamra; couple plays badminton (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma continues to revel in tradtional attire (SEXY PICTURES)-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma revels in tradtional attire (SEXY PICTURES)

    Operation Kaveri First Batch of 278 Indians leaves Sudan on board INS Sumedha gcw

    Operation Kaveri: First batch of 278 Indians leaves Sudan on board INS Sumedha

    IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR: Struggling Knight Riders seek change of fortunes versus Royal Challengers

    Paediatric Pancreatic Cancer: Signs and risk factors to watch out for RBA

    Paediatric Pancreatic Cancer: Signs and risk factors to watch out for

    Delhi excise policy case Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia named as accused for first time in CBI chargesheet

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon