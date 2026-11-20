Miss South Africa 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu's crowning moment has triggered an online controversy over her crown. Organisers have clarified why a temporary headpiece was used, while Nungu Diamonds has shared its side

The Miss South Africa 2026 finale was meant to celebrate Tiyani Makamu's victory, but the attention soon shifted to the crown placed on her head during the ceremony.

Makamu was crowned on November 14 at the Sandton Convention Centre, succeeding Qhawekazi Mazaleni as the country's new beauty queen. However, photographs of her wearing the gold-coloured headpiece, shared on the pageant's official Instagram account, attracted considerable criticism.

Several social media users questioned the design and appearance of the crown, describing it as cheap-looking and comparing it to a plastic novelty accessory. Some even likened it to a party crown, while others expressed disappointment that the familiar headpiece worn by previous winners was missing.

The reactions quickly turned the crowning ceremony into a wider discussion about the presentation and traditions associated with the prestigious beauty pageant.

Miss South Africa Organisation clarifies why a temporary crown was used

Responding to the criticism, the Miss South Africa Organisation explained that the headpiece presented to Makamu was not intended to be the permanent crown.

According to the organisation, a temporary ceremonial crown was used because preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown are still underway.

The organisers also revealed that they wanted the public to participate in the process of unveiling the new crown. They believe the headpiece should represent the country's collective identity, aspirations and values.

However, the organisation acknowledged that it should have communicated this decision before the finale to avoid confusion and disappointment among viewers.

The clarification also came amid discussions about the judging process. The organisation maintained that the competition looks beyond physical appearance, highlighting qualities such as leadership, intelligence, authenticity, confidence and the ability to create meaningful social change.

Nungu Diamonds explains why the Mowana Crown was missing

The controversy also brought attention to the absence of the Mowana Crown, a familiar part of recent Miss South Africa crowning ceremonies.

Designed by Nungu Diamonds, the headpiece had previously been worn by several titleholders, including Qhawekazi Mazaleni, the 2025 winner. Its absence during Makamu's crowning prompted questions about the relationship between the pageant organisers and the jewellery company.

Nungu Diamonds subsequently clarified that its sponsorship agreement with the Miss South Africa Organisation had not been renewed for the 2026 competition.

The company explained that both parties had entered negotiations in good faith but were unable to reach an agreement that worked for them.

Interestingly, Nungu Diamonds also stated that it had offered the organisation permission to use the Mowana Crown as a goodwill gesture for the finale, with the understanding that sponsorship discussions would resume after the event. However, the familiar crown was ultimately not used during the ceremony.