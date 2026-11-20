Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen went viral after jokingly teasing a Bollywood debut on X while filming in Mumbai. His lighthearted post at a local tea stall drew enthusiastic and humorous reactions from his Indian social media followers.

Kevin Pietersen Sparks Frenzy With Playful Bollywood Debut Tease

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked frenzies on social media after joking about making his Bollywood debut in a playful post on X on Friday. Taking to his official X account, Pietersen, who is currently in Mumbai shooting content for his YouTube channel, shared a photograph of himself making tea at a local tea stall alongside the caption, "You asked me to get into Bollywood- we listened, and I am making my debut today!"

The post, accompanied by a laughing emoji, appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek tease rather than a serious announcement of an acting debut. You asked me to get into Bollywood — we listened & i am making my debut today! 🇮🇳❤️🤣 https://t.co/BSb7zrDvES — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 20, 2026

Pietersen's playful reference to Bollywood quickly caught the attention of social media users, particularly his Indian followers. Fans flooded the replies with humorous reactions. While some jokingly asked whether he was preparing to be an actor, others teased the former cricketer to get an Indian identity card. "Kevinwa should be given an Aadhaar card immediately," a fan wrote. Another wrote, "Shifting from coaching career to acting career?" "Hahahaha to be honest you are looking absolutely cool in this look," another wrote.

Several users also praised his strong connection with India, with one describing him as "more Indian than English". Pietersen has frequently shared India-themed posts, videos and memes on social media, reflecting his affection for the country's culture and his close relationship with Indian fans. He has also regularly celebrated Mumbai and various aspects of Indian life through his online updates. (ANI)